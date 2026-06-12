Genesis Unveils a Racing-Ready Magma GT3 Concept

The Magma GT3 and returning Magma GT concepts preview the Korean brand's big plans to take on the best in the world, on track and off.

On Saturday, Genesis will become the first South Korean brand to ever race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Theirhas already impressed by scoring points at Spa and making round of qualifying at Le Mans tiwce over.

Genesis is not content to stop there, though. Next on the agenda is GT3 racing. That means a Genesis needs a race car—and the brand is now offering us a look at what it hopes to race in the future.that debuted late last year. This is still a concept for now, but Genesis has signaled that it intends to develop a production car for that segment.

The brand calls the race car "one of several possible scenarios," but the intent to go GT3 racing with a halo car of some sort remains a clear long-term goal for the brand that went fromIn addition to debuting the race car concept, Genesis has also debuted new variants of both the Magma GT andconcepts. The two new X Gran Convertibles are designed for the driver's parade, including one with a green interior for brand ambassador and Le Mans legend Jacky Ickx.

The new Magma GT goes one step further, both trading orange for green and introducing a full interior that was not previously displayed when the car first debuted. Genesis calls the Magma GT a "luxury grand tourer," suggesting that the name is more than just shorthand for relation to a GT racing car like. This is reflected in the interior, which features racing buckets and a wide center console finished in quilted orange leather.

One massive central gauge is joined by three smaller gauges to the side and a notably small video display beneath them, emphasizing a relatively analog l0ok for a modern car. We may not know the exact form that the Genesis halo model will take until the production model is unveiled, but we do know that Toyota went down a similar path when itall the way back in 2022.

The brand has since debuted its first-ever supercar for the now-standalone GR brand, thesticks closely to the design first laid out more than four years ago. If Genesis goes down the same route, we hope to see the elegant Magma GT on the road and on the race track in the future. Given the speculative nature of how Genesis is describing this project, that final road car may still be years away.

In the meantime, Genesis Magma Racing starts its first-ever fight for the overall win at Le Mans on Saturday morning. That GMR-001 program is still planned to eventually move into the American IMSA GTP championship, but brand representatives have suggested that a Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera. He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.





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