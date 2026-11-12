Genesis Owusu Wins J Award for Album of the Year

Genesis Owusu claims the J Award for album of the year, marking a career best chart performance with his critically acclaimed record that addresses modern social overwhelm.

Genesis Owusu claimed the prestigious J Award for album of the year on Thursday afternoon, November 12, during the live announcement broadcast by triple j. This victory serves as a major career milestone for the Ghana-born, Canberra-raised artist, validating his unique approach to blending soulful punk-funk with electro-rap visionaries. The announcement kicked off Ausmusic Month across triple j, Double J, and Unearthed, highlighting the best achievements in Australian music for the year.

Album Charts and Critical Acclaim

The winning record debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking a career best peak for Owusu. It simultaneously topped both the Australian Albums Chart and the Vinyl Albums Chart, demonstrating significant commercial success alongside critical praise. The triple j statement highlighted how the work tackles the political, social, and economic overwhelm of the last few years with thrilling, hook-laden tracks that defy neat categorization.

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While the album rages against dystopia, it optimistically calls to rally people together to overcome forces that tear society apart. The music director praised the record for offering vigor, hope, and imagination in an era where those qualities often feel in short supply. Owusu's ability to render paranoia and confusion into coherent art has established him as a standout voice in the current music landscape.

Double Win for Music Video Category

Adding to the celebration, Owusu doubled up by winning the J Award for triple j and rage Australian music video of the year. This accolade was awarded for the music clip to STAMPEDE, directed by Isaac Brown. It marks the second time Owusu has won both the album and video categories in the same year, reinforcing his dominance in the national awards circuit.

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Previously, Owusu snagged the top award for his debut album released in 2021. In that same year, he also collected the music video trophy for The Other Black Dog, which was directed by Riley Blakeway. This consistent recognition underscores his sustained creative output and his ability to deliver impactful visual and auditory experiences simultaneously.

Nominations and Industry Recognition

A total of 23 Australian artists and four directors were nominated for the annual J Awards, which celebrate the best Australian music. The winner was announced on air to kick off Ausmusic Month, emphasizing the cultural significance of these awards. Owusu's treasure chest of achievements now includes the Australian Music Prize, the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition awards, and multiple AIR Awards.

The triple j music director expressed incredible pride in seeing Genesis Owusu take home the top honor for album of the year. He described the record as a testament to Owusu's unmatched and extraordinary creativity, authenticity, and ability to create a body of work that is as thought-provoking as it is impactful. The director hoped that if there is one record the world gets to listen to in 2026, it would be this one.

Legacy and Future Impact

Owusu's victory represents more than just personal success; it highlights a shift in how Australian music is perceived globally. His genre-defying sound and socially conscious lyrics resonate with listeners seeking meaning amidst modern chaos. The J Award reinforces his position as a leading figure in the industry, competing on a circuit like few others.

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The announcement of the winners serves as a beacon for upcoming artists, showcasing the diversity and depth of the Australian music scene. As Ausmusic Month continues, the focus remains on celebrating the artists who push boundaries and challenge conventions. Owusu's win stands as a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire during turbulent times.