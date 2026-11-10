Genesis Made Something Truly Hot With the GV60 Magma, but Is It SUV Enough?

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma SUVOTY review explores its 641 hp, superb damping, upscale cabin, and questionable SUV credentials.

We love the GV60 Magma for what it is. Is that enough for it to take home the Golden Calipers? extravaganza. The mean EV machine is the first vehicle to break cover from the Korean luxury brand’s new performance Magma subbrand.

Seeing as Magma is billed as having the goods to go wheel to wheel with the AMGs, M’s, and V’s of the world, it had better be legit. Just ask Lexus how well that F thingy worked out. pushing 641 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.

Also read The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma Is Louder Than a Corvette Stingray, According to Our Testing

If that horsepower number sounds familiar, that’s because it’s shared with, though the Magma’s peak torque number gets a 15-lb-ft boost. Worth noting, those numbers are on overboost, which the Hyundai can sustain for 10-second bursts. The Magma can rock the big numbers for 5 seconds longer. Let’s get the good news out of the way first.

“This isn’t just a good electric sports car or a good sporty SUV,” associate editor Alex Leanse said. “It’s a greatThere’s more to it than that, of course. “You look at an orange car with a big wing and assume it delivers a one-dimensional experience,” buyer’s guide director Zach Gale said. “Nope, that’s not the GV60 Magma’s story.

” And he’s right. It’s safe and well-engineered and all that other criteria stuff. But the GV60 Magma also has that “it” factor. There’s something qualitatively different going on here.

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The Magma gives off Porsche vibes—the way the car is damped, the way the steering feels, the sure-footedness. There’s even something Bentley-esque about it. Features editor Scott Evans concurred: “The damping on this car is absolutely fantastic. It doesn’t matter how big the bump is, it absorbs every one of them perfectly.

”The praise was universal.

“I think all of us in the judging room would happily drive this car all day, every day,” director of editorial operations Mike Floyd said. “Put it in Comfort mode, turn off all the noises, and you could get away with driving it to church on Sunday. ” If you’re familiar with the fake gears from the Ioniq 5 N’s e-Shift system, it’s a near identical experience here.

Activate the Virtual Gears, and the computer suddenly pretends like there’s a transmission. Pull the shift paddles, and you’re in control. The slight differences are that instead of the N’s fake 8,000-rpm redline, Magma drivers get 9,000 worth of phony rpm. Also, while the Hyundai is happy to pump Elantra N noises into the cabin , the Genesis version uses a better-sounding engine.

The complaints were few and mostly centered around the lack of strong one-pedal driving , too many modes, and the unshakable fact that it’s just not truly, totally, actually an. It just isn’t.

For example, there’s the sports-car-like ground clearance, though the GV60 Magma did fine on the off-road portion of our testing. Just avoid the rocks. Bottom line, the first ever offering from Magma would have had a legit shot at winning our old Performance Vehicle of the Year event, but here at SUV of the Year, it’s giving off exactly zero SUV vibes, which worked against it. But man, do we love it!

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This review was conducted as part of our 2027 SUV of the Year testing, where each vehicle is evaluated on our six key criteria: efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance of intended function. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly revised. When I was just one-year-old and newly walking, I managed to paint a white racing stripe down the side of my father’s Datsun 280Z. It’s been downhill ever since then. Moral of the story?

Painting the garage leads to petrolheads. I’ve always loved writing, and I’ve always had strong opinions about cars. One day I realized that I should combine two of my biggest passions and see what happened. Turns out that some people liked what I had to say and within a few years Angus MacKenzie came calling.

I regularly come to the realization that I have the best job in the entire world. My father is the one most responsible for my car obsession. While driving, he would never fail to regale me with tales of my grandfather’s 1950 Cadillac 60 Special and 1953 Buick Roadmaster. He’d also try to impart driving wisdom, explaining how the younger you learn to drive, the safer driver you’ll be.

“I learned to drive when I was 12 and I’ve never been in an accident. ” He also, at least once per month warned, “No matter how good you drive, someday, somewhere, a drunk’s going to come out of nowhere and plow into you. ” When I was very young my dad would strap my car seat into the front of his Datsun 280Z and we’d go flying around the hills above Malibu, near where I grew up.

The same roads, in fact, that we now use for the majority of our comparison tests. I believe these weekend runs are part of the reason why I’ve never developed motion sickness, a trait that comes in handy when my “job” requires me to sit in the passenger seats for repeated hot laps of the Nurburgring. Outside of cars and writing, my great passions include beer — brewing and judging as well as tasting — and tournament poker.

I also like collecting cactus, because they’re tough to kill. My amazing wife Amy is an actress here in Los Angeles and we have a wonderful son, Richard.