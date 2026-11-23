Speaking at the LA Auto Show, Genesis planner Ash Corson all but confirmed the brand is developing an off-road SUV to rival the Mercedes G-Wagon.

Genesis is no stranger to bold engineering, both with production models and concept vehicles. Earlier this year, it launched its all-new flagship GV90 SUV with coach doors and a very unconventional B-pillar, but even before that, Genesis has debuted seriously fascinating, including the.

Now, Ash Corson, the product planning boss at the brand, just confirmed that Genesis is studying how it can move into off-road SUV segment — one of the most popular spaces in the automotive industry. At a roundtable discussion that CarScoops was invited to at the LA Auto Show, Corson was directly asked about the brand's recent latest off-road concepts. The question came in direct reference to how popular off-road-focused vehicles and trims have become in recent years.

Also read Winter road conditions, 12 vehicle crash force I-70 closures near Lakewood, Idaho Springs

"That's certainly a white space that our team is studying quite closely," he said. The rest of his comments are really what make this next stage of growth at Genesis particularly interesting. Corson didn't just comment on how the brand was studying off-road-focused SUVs; he made it clear he personally understood the appeal.

"That off-road performance space, I think it's a recipe and formula that I'm personally a very big fan of," he said. "Particularly for SUVs, where you have something that can handle, you know, desert; it can handle whoops. It can handle, you know, hardcore off-roading, but that actually if the shocks are tuned correctly actually makes it a dream to drive on the street, right?

Advertisement

" That comment is especially key, as off-road capability and luxury haven't always had a happy marriage. In recent years, though, it's become more common. SUVs from Land Rover, Mercedes, Ineos, and more have proven that the blend is possible. Genesis is unquestionably targeting these same brands in other segments.

Adding a serious off-road SUV would be one more step toward that. Add atop those aspirations the fact that Hyundai Motor Group is well into development of a body-on-frame pickup, and one thing is clear. The ingredients for a seriously competitive Genesis off-roader are all there. , an EV with over 600 horsepower and track-day capability.

Corson pointed to it directly in the discussion of an off-roader.

"There's a lot of white space opportunities still for us, but they have to fit with our evolving identity, including Magma, so athletic elegance is really at the core of what we do. Magma is really doubling down on the athletic part.

Advertisement

" For context, the X Skorpio and Gran Equator concepts feature similar performance trends but on a very different surface and with different intentions. The X Skorpio concept boasted 1,100 horsepower, 40-inch tires, and an off-road racing suspension. That's a combo that'll likely never see production, but it has bits of Magma DNA within it. The Gran Equator was part of Hyundai's 2025 investor roadmap as a luxury overlanding platform.

That's very much in line with vehicles already in the space, like the Land Rover Defender or Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Would you want to see either of these Genesis concepts come to life as a real production car? If so, which one and why? Let us know in the comments below!