Genesis Further Teases Its Racing Aspirations with This Awesome GT3 Concept Ahead of Le Mans

The concept isn't quite ready to hit the track yet, but Genesis Magma Racing clearly has more than just Hypercar ambitions.

Following the brand's debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar class this year, Genesis Magma Racing has revealed a new GT3 Concept ahead of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The new concept was designed from the ground up to adhere to GT3 technical regulations, featuring a wider track width, race-ready bodywork, and advanced thermal management strategies to improve durability. While it is just an exercise for now, the company says that the GT3 Concept's performance-led approach could influence the direction of future Genesis vehicles.

With the debut of Genesis's GMR-001 Hypercar in this year's FIA World Endurance Championship season, the brand's burgeoning racing program hit the ground running in 2026. Now, just two days before that model's first 24 Hours of Le Mans appearance, Genesis Magma Racing is already expanding the scope of its motorsports ambitions by revealing a new GT3 Concept at Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the race.

France today, the company says that the racing concept was designed from the ground up with GT3 technical regulations in mind. It looks the part too, with a wider track width, race-ready bodywork, and a fixed rear wing looming aft of the mid-mounted engine.

Genesis has made it clear that this is just an exercise for now, stating that components, potential development pathways, and its underlying architecture are still under exploration, but it's also obvious that the brand's motorsports division has its sights set on more than just LMDh. Beyond elevating Genesis Magma Racing's profile in the World Endurance Championship, the company says that lessons learned from exercises like the GT3 Concept also have the potential to bleed into the performance DNA of future models.

With Genesis still building out its Magma performance subbrand, the company's continued interest in motorsports bodes well for enthusiasts. Austin's car fixation began at a young age and at 1:64 scale. Eventually, Hot Wheels weren't cutting it anymore, so he developed an obsession with his father's full-sized 1965 Ford Mustang instead.

Desperate to break into the automotive industry, he bartered his way into a job at a local BMW dealership by promising to stop hurling nerdy technical facts at the salesmen who came into the neighboring coffee shop where he worked. That was also around the time when he started writing automotive reviews, news articles, and technical guides for a number of local and international publications.

Now at Car and Driver, Austin brings more than 10 years of experience in the automotive industry and an all-so-common love-hate relationship with German engineering to the table.





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