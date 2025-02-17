Generation Z's Fear of Phone Calls: Telephobia on the Rise

This article explores the growing trend of telephobia among Generation Z, examining the reasons behind their anxiety towards phone calls and offering practical solutions to overcome this fear.

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is facing a unique challenge in today's hyperconnected world: telephobia, a fear or anxiety surrounding phone calls. This relatively recent phenomenon stems from the shift away from phone calls as the primary mode of communication. Texting, voice notes, and video calls have largely replaced traditional phone conversations for Gen Z.Liz Baxter, a careers advisor at Nottingham College in the U.K., has observed this trend firsthand.

She explains that many of her students, aged 16 and older, struggle with phone interviews, a common pre-screening process for job applications. Their lack of experience and confidence in navigating phone calls often leads to anxiety and missed opportunities. To address this issue, Nottingham College offers a telephobia seminar as part of their career readiness program. The seminar involves practicing various phone call scenarios, such as scheduling appointments, calling in sick, and making casual calls. Students work back-to-back, mimicking real-life conversations without visual cues. This helps them overcome the anxiety associated with the unknown and build confidence in handling phone interactions. Baxter attributes the rise of telephobia partly to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to increased isolation and limited social interaction for young people. This isolation may have exacerbated their fear of social situations, including phone calls.Moreover, Gen Z's anxiety around phone calls stems from a lack of visual feedback, unlike in video calls or face-to-face interactions. They worry about how they sound and fear misinterpretations. Baxter emphasizes that phone calls don't have to be scary. Simple preparation techniques, such as creating cheat notes, researching the organization, and practicing breathing exercises, can significantly reduce anxiety. She encourages students to view phone calls as an opportunity to showcase their skills and build confidence





