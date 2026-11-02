General Motors Settles $220 Million Over Illegally Sold Smart Driver Data

General Motors agrees to a $220 million settlement across 36 states for illegally selling customer driving data through its defunct Smart Driver program without consent.

General Motors has agreed to pay a $220 million settlement across 36 states to resolve allegations that it illegally sold customer data collected through its now-defunct Smart Driver program. The automaker, which owns Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac, operated the subscription-based safety service OnStar, which included features like automatic crash response and turn-by-turn navigation. Until 2024, users could enroll in the Smart Driver program to earn insurance discounts by sharing their driving results and information with third parties.

The Mechanism of Illegal Data Sales

An investigation led by the Washington State Attorney General's Office revealed that General Motors sold detailed driver behavior data and location information to data brokers without obtaining proper consent from the drivers. The company failed to notify drivers about whether their data was being tracked in the first place, creating a significant transparency gap. This lack of disclosure meant that consumers were unaware of how their personal driving habits were being monetized by external entities.

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Deception of Over 370,000 Drivers

More than 370,000 drivers were falsely told that they were not enrolled in the Smart Driver program, despite actually having been enrolled and later unenrolled while their data continued to be sold. These drivers had their information shared with brokers and insurance companies even after they believed their participation had ended. The discrepancy between what drivers were told and the actual status of their data collection constituted a core part of the legal violations cited in the settlement.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Context

General Motors discontinued the Smart Driver program in 2024 after users expressed concerns about trust and data privacy, but the damage had already occurred before the shutdown. This case highlights a broader industry trend where companies profit from user data sales, as seen in a 2025 lawsuit against Toyota for sharing drivers' data with Progressive Insurance. Insurance companies have been found to buy this type of data to increase premiums for certain drivers, a practice that affects consumer costs directly.

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New Privacy Protocols and Oversight Measures

As part of the terms set forth by a coalition of attorneys general, General Motors is required to implement a comprehensive data privacy program that will limit the driving data it collects going forward. The automaker has also agreed to conduct oversight and training at the dealership level to protect consumers from enrolling in data collection schemes without their explicit consent. These measures aim to prevent future unauthorized data sharing and restore trust with vehicle owners who use official apps like myChevrolet or myGMC.

Real-World Impact on Consumer Trust

The settlement serves as a promising precedent for similar cases in the future, signaling stricter accountability for tech-enabled automotive services. Every TV manufacturer and vehicle maker stands to profit by using viewing habits, app interactions, and voice data to generate personalized recommendations or inform targeted ad placement. However, this strategy works much better when consumers do not know it is happening, and too many companies risk doing so without consent. The GM case underscores the critical need for transparent data practices in the modern connected car era.