General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson Dies at 79 from Blunt Head Trauma

Leslie Charleson, best known for her longstanding role as Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the ABC soap opera 'General Hospital,' died on January 12th at the age of 79. The cause of death was revealed as 'sequelae of blunt head trauma,' meaning complications arising from a head injury she sustained prior to her passing.

Leslie Charleson , best known for her long-running role as Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the ABC soap opera ' General Hospital ,' died on January 12th at the age of 79. While her death was initially announced without specifying the cause, official documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Charleson succumbed to 'sequelae of blunt head trauma .' This finding indicates that she experienced complications arising from a head injury sustained sometime before her passing.

Although the exact timing of the injury remains unclear, it's known that Charleson had suffered multiple falls in recent years, ultimately leading her to retire from acting.Charleson's legacy on 'General Hospital' is undeniable. She joined the cast in 1977 and amassed over 2,000 episodes, becoming the series' longest-tenured cast member. Executive producer Frank Valentini, in a heartfelt statement, expressed his profound sorrow and acknowledged Charleson's place as a beloved figure within the show's ensemble. He fondly remembered their daily conversations, her sharp wit, and her impactful presence on set. Valentini extended his deepest condolences to Charleson's loved ones during this difficult period.Beyond her iconic role on 'General Hospital,' Charleson had a notable acting career spanning several decades. She began in the 1960s with small parts in shows like 'As the World Turns' and 'A Flame in the Wind.' She later gained recognition for her portrayal of Iris Donnelly Garrison in over 1,400 episodes of 'Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.' Charleson's talent even caught the attention of Ron Howard, who cast her as Mrs. Dorothy Kimber in an episode of 'Happy Days.' Her remarkable career took her to even bigger stages, landing her a guest-starring role in the beloved sitcom 'Friends.' Charleson's passing marks the end of an era for 'General Hospital' and the television industry as a whole. Her contributions to the world of entertainment will be deeply missed





