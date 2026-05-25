General Hospital Star Kate Mansi and NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Revealed

This news text covers the recent developments in the lives of Kate Mansi, who played Kristina Corinthos-Davis on General Hospital, and NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. Mansi confirmed her departure from the show, while Storms confirmed her break from General Hospital amid rumors of behind-the-scenes drama. Kyle Busch's cause of death has been revealed as a result of a car accident.

Kate Mansi , who played Kristina Corinthos-Davis on General Hospital , confirmed her departure last month, stating that new projects required her full attention and the need to support her husband.

Mansi expressed her gratitude to the show's executive producer, ABC, and the writers for their care in developing Kristina's character. She also mentioned her engagement to Matt McInnis and her excitement for their upcoming celebration on July 3rd. General Hospital star Kirsten Storms confirmed her break from the show, stating that she is still under contract and has every intention of returning when her break is over.

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's cause of death has been revealed as a result of a car accident





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General Hospital Kate Mansi Kristina Corinthos-Davis Matt Mcinnis Kirsten Storms Jason Morgan Maxie Jones Brain Aneurysm Car Accident Cause Of Death

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