'General Hospital' star Cameron Mathison says ‘red flags’ drove him to demand answers before cancer diagnosis

Cameron Mathison opens up to Fox News Digital about kidney cancer, divorce, wildfire loss and how those struggles led him to 'A Very Arctic Christmas' with Jill Wagner.

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The"General Hospital" star told Fox News Digital the frightening experience changed how he approaches his health, including knowing when to stop pushing his body.

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'LIONESS' STAR JILL WAGNER RAISES DAUGHTERS IN TENNESSEE TOWN OF 800, WHERE HORSES AND BUGGIES STILL ROAM Cameron Mathison told Fox News Digital he knew something was wrong with his health before an MRI revealed kidney cancer. Before his diagnosis, the actor said he had gone to extraordinary lengths to monitor his health, undergoing bloodwork, gut microbiome testing and hormone evaluations. Despite those efforts, he said, troubling results left him searching for an explanation.

"I was a guy trying to do it right, but like I was alluding to, I was very extreme," he said. "And I was doing these extreme things, and I was getting the blood tests, and … things were just off … they were like red flags. "BUSY PHILIPPS DIAGNOSED WITH RARE BRAIN TUMOR AFTER UNDERGOING BODY SCAN HER DOCTOR TOLD HER SHE DIDN'T 'NEED' Surviving cancer also prompted Mathison to rethink his approach to fitness.

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After years of pushing himself, he said he now recognizes the importance of rest and recovery.family home in a wildfirewhich was very heartbreaking for me, I had just lost my mom, I had been through my cancer journey, I had all this loss, lost my job, and I was hanging onto that house," he said. As the losses mounted and his children left for college, Mathison found himself confronting a difficult question about his future.

The actor said those experiences challenged the assumption that making the right choices guarantees decades ahead. Instead, he has found motivation in recognizing how quickly circumstances can change.

"You know, I may not make it home. Like, it sounds depressing, but it's not. It's actually very encouraging and very motivating because you don't know how short life is going to be and to make it meaningful and be kind and loving and compassionate and wise and grateful in every moment is going to make the most of it," he said.

Mathison plays Jim, a single father and former Major League Baseball player turned broadcaster, whose Arctic cruise with his 20-year-old daughter, Isla, takes an unexpected turn. A scheduling mix-up leaves the pair stranded after their ship departs without them. They turn to wildlife conservationist Jane, played by Wagner, to help them navigate the frozen wilderness. Maya Rose Skabar plays Isla.

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Mathison said the script struck a personal chord because it was inspired in part by his relationship with his children, their travels and the challenges their family has faced in recent years.

"There's a lot of humor in it, there's super, super touching moments in it. There's romance, as we love in a Christmas movie," he said.

"Jill is such a, sort of like a legend these days, and they see her as this sweet actress in a Christmas movie and then as a hardcore, I want to use a different word, but in ‘Lioness,’ Mathison said. "And … I don't think in any of those roles you get to see her unbelievable sense of humor.

She's outrageous and so funny and is the queen of all pranks … She's just so funny, so upbeat, so positive, energizer bunny and obviously just a wealth of talent. "