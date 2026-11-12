General Hospital’s Randall England Dead at 75

Randall England—who played General Hospital villain Jack Slater in the 1980s—died on Sept. 25 following a battle with esophageal cancer, according to his family. He was 75.

General Hospital villain Jack Slater during the 1980s—died on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles following a battle with esophageal cancer, according to his family. He was 75.

"Randall had the good fortune of surrounding himself with a wonderfully varied and interesting circle of people," read hisThe tribute continued, "His legacy lives on in the people he loved, taught, and supported. " Born in 1951 in Oklahoma City, Okla. , England began his career as a model before studying acting in New York.

Also read Randall England, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 75

According to his obituary, a brief trip to Los Angeles for an audition "became a home," with the actor settling down in Beverly Hills.in 1984, playing a stranger who arrives in Port Charles posing as a film producer. He remained on the soap opera for nearly year before his character was killed off in a dramatic shootout.

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"Friends, family, and former students have remembered his authenticity and the steady presence he offered in their lives," they wrote in his obituary. "He offered encouragement and advice freely. " "He was well known for his fashion sense, with stylish cowboy boots a fixture of his signature uniform for many years," England's family added. "Beverly Hills won’t be the same without him cruising around in his vintage BMW, sporting his dark Ray-Ban sunglasses. "