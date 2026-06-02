General Hospital Celebrates 16,000th Episode and Steve Burton's Return

General Hospital marks its 63rd anniversary and 16,000th episode with a cast celebration. Steve Burton confirms his return as Jason Morgan after a temporary break, with co-stars and producers expressing excitement for his upcoming storylines.

The beloved soap opera General Hospital recently celebrated a major milestone with its 16,000th episode, marking 63 years on the air. The official social media accounts shared a joyous clip of the extended cast posing for a photo beside a giant commemorative cake as filming for the milestone episode began on Monday, June 1.

In a statement, the show expressed gratitude to its loyal viewers, noting that the enduring success is thanks to the fans. The celebration highlighted the program's longstanding place in daytime television history. Fans were excitedly discussing the return of actor Steve Burton, who plays the iconic character Jason Morgan. Burton, 55, had previously announced his temporary departure in a heartfelt Instagram post, explaining that he had newly married and wanted to prioritize quality time with his family.

He vowed to return in the summer, leaving his loyal following eager for his comeback. His co-star Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos, expressed similar enthusiasm about his return in a behind-the-scenes video from his homecoming episode, which aired on Monday, March 4. She described his return as "perfect," noting it was like "home" and provided a sense of "safety" for the cast and crew.

Executive producer Frank Valentini also shared his delight, stating that the show worked out scheduling to allow Burton personal time and that his return would align with compelling Jason storylines leading into spring. Burton himself hinted at his highly anticipated comeback during an episode of the "That's Awesome" podcast, which he cohosts, and later confirmed his return in a video posted to the "Daily Drama" podcast YouTube channel in February 2024, teasing that the story would be "sick" and "awesome.

" Burton first joined General Hospital in 1991, with several hiatuses over the years, including an exit in 2012 and a return in 2017. After another departure in late 2021, his eventual return was officially confirmed, to the delight of fans. The ongoing saga of Steve Burton's involvement with General Hospital continues to be a significant talking point for the soap opera community





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General Hospital Soap Opera Steve Burton Jason Morgan Laura Wright Frank Valentini 16 000 Episodes Milestone Return Daytime TV

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