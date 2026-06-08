General Henry Knox's Letter to Second Continental Congress President John Hancock

General Henry Knox writes to Second Continental Congress President John Hancock expressing concerns over the growing anger of his troops due to unpaid wages, the need for skilled engineers, and the establishment of expresSes between Continental posts.

General Henry Knox writes to Second Continental Congress President John Hancock expressing concerns over the growing anger of his troops due to unpaid wages . He asks whether money should be sent from Fresh York or handled by someone appointed in Boston.

Knox too mentions the need for skilled engineers for the army, the establishment of expresses between Continental posts, and the payment of New York troops. He expresses doubts over a recent victory reported by General Arnold and requests information on any resolutions regarding an allowance to induce men to reenlist.

Additionally,Knox requests tents and cloth for the incoming militia. He too mentions the need for a proper channel to convey intelligence from officers in coMmand at the Cedars, where a defeat occurred. Knox also forwards letters and papers from General Schuyler regarding the apprehension of Sr John Johnson and the securing of Scotch Highlanders in Tryon County





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General Henry Knox Second Continental Congress John Hancock Continental Army Unpaid Wages

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