Gene therapy offers hope for patients with inherited high cholesterol

Daniel Cullinane, who suffered from familial hypercholesterolaemia, saw his cholesterol levels drop dramatically after a single infusion of a new gene therapy, VERVE-102, which could transform treatment for those unresponsive to statins.

For years, Daniel Cullinane suffered with chest pain that doctors repeatedly dismissed as anxiety, despite him being taken to hospital every couple of months with excruciating symptoms.

Eventually, scans revealed the truth: Daniel, then in his late 30s, had coronary artery disease, where fatty deposits build up inside the heart's artery walls, starving the muscle of oxygen. The chest pain was angina, and because he experienced it even at rest, it signaled a high risk of heart attack. Given that he was a keen runner who enjoyed hiking and followed a healthy diet, the news was shocking.

But he took it seriously, having lost his father at age 62 to a heart attack. Blood tests also showed his cholesterol was sky-high, a major factor in the buildup inside his heart arteries. Initially prescribed statins, they failed to bring down his levels, so he was referred to a specialist heart clinic at Barts Hospital in London. I felt like I was being blamed by the doctors, says Daniel, now 41, from London.

Either suggesting that I wasn't taking my tablets or not being healthy, and that was why my cholesterol wasn't coming down, but this wasn't true. There, genetic checks flagged the cause: Daniel was one of the 250,000 Britons with familial hypercholesterolaemia, an inherited condition causing extremely high cholesterol almost from birth. It was a relief that I finally had an answer, but also scary to know that I had been suffering with this all my life without knowing, says Daniel.

With statins ineffective, his consultants suggested he would be a suitable candidate for an innovative new drug in a clinical trial. I was a bit sceptical at first, as obviously you don't know the risks, but I wanted to do something to help other people, says Daniel. He was one of 35 adults with similar medical histories given a new gene therapy drug called VERVE-102.

It works by disabling a gene vital in the production of LDL bad cholesterol in the liver. Given as a single infusion, at the highest dose it reduced LDL by up to 62 percent, with the effect lasting at least 18 months. For Daniel, his level fell from around three times above the safe limit to within a healthy range. He had surgery to unblock his heart arteries, and his heart attack risk is now considerably lower.

Daniel says: It's been a massive relief, this treatment has saved my life. Experts hope that VERVE-102 could help patients like Daniel for whom cholesterol-lowering medications are not effective. Research shows that half of patients stop taking their cholesterol medication within a year, often because they find taking a daily pill hard or due to side-effects.

Professor Riyaz Patel, consultant cardiologist at Barts Health NHS Trust and professor of cardiology at University College London, involved in the trial, says: It is still early days, but this is an extremely exciting milestone. These findings show the technology works, is safe, and helps lower cholesterol to levels similar to medicines we currently have.

The therapy has the potential to provide a one-and-done approach to a very common condition, which would be transformative in preventing heart attacks and strokes over the long term. However, this is early-stage research, with the medication not expected to be available for a number of years. Experts also say there are hurdles to overcome before wider rollout. At the moment, we only have 18 months of safety data.

For approval, we would need around ten years, says Professor Patel. We also need to be able to show that the therapy does have a lifelong benefit. Another stumbling block for NHS rollout is cost, as gene therapies traditionally cost tens of thousands of pounds. The cost could be around 200,000 pounds a patient, says Professor Kausik Ray, a cardiologist from Imperial College London.

To administer it you also need IV steroids and antihistamines to reduce liver injury, so we will need to think about how and who can deliver that at scale. However, the trial researchers do not believe it will cost as much to deliver as some suggest





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Gene Therapy High Cholesterol Familial Hypercholesterolaemia Heart Disease VERVE-102

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