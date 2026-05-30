Gene Test Spares Breast Cancer Patients from Chemotherapy in Major Trial

An international trial shows the Prosigna gene test can identify many early-stage breast cancer patients who can safely skip chemotherapy, avoiding its harsh side effects while maintaining effective treatment with hormone therapy alone.

A major international clinical trial led by University College London ( UCL ) has revealed that a gene test called Prosigna can spare millions of breast cancer patients from the physical and emotional burdens of chemotherapy.

The test, which measures the activity of genes involved in breast cancer growth, was shown to help identify patients for whom chemotherapy offers little or no additional benefit. The study followed more than 4,400 patients aged 40 and over across the UK, Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. It found that more than two-thirds of participants could be safely treated with hormone therapy alone, avoiding chemotherapy.

The trial was designed to determine whether using the Prosigna test to guide treatment would lead to a meaningful increase in cancer recurrence or death within five years. The results showed it did not, indicating the test reliably identifies patients who can forgo chemotherapy. One participant, Karen Bonham, a 64-year-old mother-of-two and former speech and language therapist from Cardiff, described the moment she learned she could skip chemotherapy as feeling "like Christmas" and an "immense relief.

" After a breast cancer diagnosis following a routine screening in June 2017, Bonham dreaded the prospect of chemotherapy. She agreed to join the trial hoping to avoid it. When her Prosigna test score was low, indicating minimal benefit from chemo, she received the news during a beach walk. Instead, she underwent radiotherapy and hormone therapy, completing eight years of active treatment.

Nearly nine years later, she says cancer no longer defines her, she has resumed a normal family life, and enjoys an active lifestyle with walking and yoga. Chemotherapy is commonly offered to early-stage breast cancer patients with lymph node involvement to reduce recurrence risk.

However, it carries significant side effects, and clinicians have long questioned its benefit for the most common hormone-sensitive breast cancer type. The UCL researchers estimate that more than 5,000 National Health Service (NHS) patients annually could avoid chemotherapy thanks to these findings. Professor Rob Stein, chief investigator and professor of breast oncology at the UCL Cancer Institute, stated the results represent an important step toward personalized treatment.

Decisions can now be guided by tumor biology rather than solely traditional clinical features, sparing patients from chemotherapy's physical and emotional toll and long-term side effects, while allowing health systems to use resources more efficiently. A limitation is that the findings apply only to patients aged 40 and over; it remains unknown whether the test is similarly reliable for younger women. Further research on pre-menopausal women is planned, but results are still several years away





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Gene Test Prosigna Personalized Treatment UCL Clinical Trial Hormone Therapy Cancer Recurrence NHS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda Finally Available on Streaming 20 Years After FinaleAndromeda, the posthumous sci-fi series from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, is now streaming, featuring Kevin Sorbo as Captain Dylan Hunt in a quest to rebuild the Systems Commonwealth.

Read more »

Lucy Driver's battle with breast cancer and indigestion led to pancreatic cancer diagnosisLucy Driver, who had struggled with indigestion for years after her battle with breast cancer, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2022. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she passed away at just 57.

Read more »

Read an extract from The Selfish Gene by Richard DawkinsDive into the opening of The Selfish Gene's first chapter 'Why are people?', the New Scientist Book Club’s read for June to mark 50 years since the popular science classic was first published

Read more »

Genomic test may help breast cancer patients safely skip chemotherapyPhase III trial finds genomic test can identify breast cancer patients who may safely avoid chemotherapy.

Read more »