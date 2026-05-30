Gene Test Could Spare Thousands of Breast Cancer Patients from Chemotherapy

A groundbreaking gene test called Prosigna may allow millions of breast cancer patients to avoid chemotherapy. A study led by UCL found that over two-thirds of patients with low test scores could be safely treated with hormone therapy alone, reducing physical and emotional burden.

A groundbreaking gene test , called Prosigna , could spare millions of breast cancer patients worldwide from the physical and emotional ordeal of chemotherapy. The test measures the activity of genes involved in breast cancer growth, providing a risk score that indicates how aggressive the tumour is.

It works by analysing the expression levels of 50 genes in a tumour sample, classifying cancers into low, intermediate, or high risk of recurrence. A major international study, led by University College London (UCL), followed more than 4,400 patients aged 40 and over across the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The results, published in a leading medical journal, showed that chemotherapy had little or no additional benefit for those whose tumours had a low Prosigna test score. More than two-thirds of participants could be safely treated with hormone therapy alone, without compromising their survival within five years. The trial was specifically designed to determine whether this approach would lead to a meaningful increase in the number of patients whose cancer returned or who died within five years.

The findings represent a significant step toward personalised treatment, using tumour biology rather than traditional clinical features such as tumour size or lymph node involvement to guide decisions. Mother-of-two Karen Bonham, from Cardiff, was one of the participants who experienced the relief firsthand. After being diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine screening in June 2017, she was dreading the prospect of chemotherapy.

The 64-year-old speech therapist, who worked for four decades, agreed to take part in the trial hoping to avoid the harsh treatment. She had already cut her hair short in preparation when she received the news while walking on a beach that she would not need chemotherapy. She described the feeling as immense relief, like Christmas combined with joy. Instead of chemotherapy, she received radiotherapy and hormone therapy, and completed eight years of active treatment.

Almost nine years after her diagnosis, she says she does not feel defined by cancer and has returned to normal family life, enjoying activities such as walking and yoga. She emphasises that life priorities realign after a cancer diagnosis, and that the whirlwind of appointments and decision-making is overwhelming. Her story underscores the emotional and physical burden that chemotherapy imposes, with significant side effects including fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and potential long-term heart problems or cognitive issues.

Clinicians have long been concerned that chemotherapy offers little benefit to patients with the most common, hormone-sensitive type of breast cancer. UCL estimates that more than 5,000 NHS patients a year could avoid chemotherapy thanks to this trial. The trial's chief investigator, Professor Rob Stein, professor of breast oncology at the UCL Cancer Institute, said these results mark an important step toward more personalised treatment, using tumour biology to guide decisions rather than relying solely on traditional clinical features.

For patients, it means many may be spared the burden of chemotherapy and its potential long-term side effects. For health systems, it represents a more efficient use of resources, as chemotherapy is expensive and time-consuming.

However, it is not yet known whether the findings apply to people under 40, as the trial focused on older patients. More information about the use of the gene test for pre-menopausal women is expected from the next phase of the trial, but results are still several years away. The Prosigna test is already available in some countries and could become a standard tool to help millions avoid unnecessary chemotherapy, transforming the treatment landscape for breast cancer





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