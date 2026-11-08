Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert Chicago statue effort gets boost from memorabilia auction

A fan of Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert is working to raise $230,000 for a bronze statue honoring the acclaimed film critics in Chicago.

A fan of Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert is working to raise $230,000 for a bronze statue honoring the acclaimed film critics in Chicago. Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert became two of the most recognizable names in film criticism, taking their work from rival Chicago newspapers to television and becoming a go-to source for moviegoers.

Rendering by Steve Hannah for Heritage Auctions Pam Kasper, a producer who has been developing a documentary about Siskel and Ebert, is leading the effort with the support of the critics’ widows.

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“And I thought, these guys never left here," Kasper said. "They had such a huge impact on film, on criticism, on conversation. And they became national, if not global celebrities. But they always maintained their jobs at their newspapers and stayed in Chicago, raised their families here.

And I thought that deserved some recognition.

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" Siskel and Ebert built reputations for telling audiences exactly what they thought about the movies they reviewed. Kasper is now trying to raise $230,000 for the statue. With help from her collector boyfriend, she has gathered more than 300 items, many of them signed, for an1 hour agoAsked how much money she needs to raise, Kasper said, “$230,000. And I think that this auction is going to take care of a big chunk of that.

” Among the many items you can bid on are signed posters from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and a poster from "The Sound of Music that's signed by the entire cast, including Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, is going to be your tour guide if you have the high bidder, you and three guests," Kasper said. If the auction money and funds from corporate and and public sponsors comes through, the statue could be unveiled in Chicago in 2028.