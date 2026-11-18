Gene Simmons recounts a dangerous 1974 pyrotechnics accident that injured a fan, nearly destroying KISS before their debut album release and altering their trajectory.

Gene Simmons, the 77-year-old bassist and founding member of the iconic rock band KISS, has revealed the harrowing details of a pyrotechnic accident that occurred during the group's very first live performance in 1974. The incident, which Simmons described as a near-disastrous error in judgment, nearly terminated the band's career before their eponymous debut album could establish their foothold in the music industry.

Speaking on Sunday, November 15, during a question-and-answer session at the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas fan convention, Simmons recounted how a planned stage stunt involving explosives went violently awry. The event took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, where Simmons, joined by bandmates Eric Singer, Paul Stanley, and Tommy Thayer, performed an unmasked electric set for devoted fans.

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The 1974 Candelabra Explosion Incident

The core of the story revolves to the band's performance of the song 100,000 Years from their 1974 debut album. Simmons explained that the original plan was for him to light a gothic candelabra on stage and then toss a stage explosive into the audience. The intention was to launch a flaming projectile high over the heads of the awed crowd members, creating a dramatic visual spectacle.

Simmons described the explosive as gunpowder wrapped in flash paper, shaped to look like a candy kiss with a top. Despite the chaotic nature of their early shows, which included fake blood spitting and fire-breathing, this particular stunt was designed to be a controlled burst of energy. However, the execution failed completely when the projectile did not ascend as expected.

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Instead of arcing over the audience, the device shot straight ahead. Simmons recalled seeing the projectile hit a fan directly in the face with the force of a carnival game target. The immediate result was a sudden explosion that caused the fan to collapse, leaving the band and their crew in a state of shock and panic regarding the severity of the injury.

Fan Reaction and Management Intervention

The aftermath of the explosion was terrifying for the band members, who included original drummer Peter Criss and the late lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died in 2025 at the age of 74. They believed they had caused severe bodily harm and were convinced that their burgeoning career was over before it had truly begun. The fear of being sued into oblivion was a primary concern for the group.

Bill Aucoin, the late manager of KISS who helped secure their first label deal with Casablanca Records, entered the dressing room with the injured fan. Simmons revealed the shocking condition of the concertgoer, stating that the top of the man's eyelid was melted over like cheese. The fan, described as having half a face like the melting man, remained surprisingly composed given the circumstances.

Contrary to the band's fears, the fan expressed that it was the greatest show he had ever seen. Aucoin convinced the extreme KISS loyalist to sign a waiver releasing the band from any liability for his injuries. Simmons noted that they never heard from the fan again, and the incident, while traumatic, did not result in the legal disaster they initially anticipated.

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Legacy and Future KISS Projects

This revelation comes as KISS continues to evolve beyond their traditional touring format. The band concluded their extended three-year farewell tour in 2023, a journey that inspired a new documentary. Since stepping back from traditional road performances, the members have remained active in planning new ventures, including a KISS-themed avatar show scheduled for Las Vegas in 2028.

Paul Stanley, 74, recently discussed the complexities of this upcoming project in an interview with Billboard. He described the avatar show as far more complicated than anticipated, involving intricate technical challenges that go beyond replicating a standard concert. The goal is to create an unworldly experience based in the music, aiming to appeal to audiences regardless of their taste in music.

Stanley emphasized that the project is designed to be a must-see event, creating a tour guide-like experience into something new. This forward-looking approach contrasts sharply with the dangerous, improvised pyrotechnics of their 1974 debut show. The incident remains a stark reminder of the risks taken during the early days of glam rock and the resilience of both the band and their fans.

Simmons, born Chaim Witz in Haifa, Israel, in 1949, has spent decades refining the KISS brand from a risky live act into a global entertainment empire. The story of the melted eyelid serves as a cautionary tale from those early years, highlighting how close the band came to ending before achieving legendary status. It underscores the unpredictable nature of their rise to fame.