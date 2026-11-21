Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe home. Authorities discovered their dogs, which helped with the investigation, before they were adopted.

Residents of New Mexico were stunned this month after learning that the pets of Academy Award winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa had found new homes following a tragic discovery at their Santa Fe residence. The couple, married for more than three decades, were found deceased on February 26, prompting a somber welfare check by local law enforcement that revealed the presence of their surviving animals.

Dogs Assist Investigation and Find New Homes

During the search of the Hackman-Arakawa estate, members of the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department observed one dog actively running up to the officers as they investigated the scene. Officials later confirmed that these surviving canines provided assistance to the law enforcement team during their examination of the property. The other dogs present at the residence were subsequently taken into custody by a local animal shelter to ensure their safety.

Also read Ten children officially adopted at the National Adoption Day Celebration at Long Island Aquarium

Corbett and Derek Rescue Surviving Canines

Derek Corbett and her partner, a 65-year-old individual sharing the surname Corbett, were initially hesitant about expanding their family to include another pet. They already owned two German shepherds and felt unsure about adopting again after viewing photos of potential candidates. However, the moment Derek viewed a photograph of a large dog named Bear, her perspective shifted completely. She immediately changed her mind and agreed to take the animal in, leading to a swift adoption process.

Long Journey from New Mexico to New Residence

Once the Corbetts agreed to adopt the large dog, animal control officials arranged for his transport from New Mexico to their home. The journey was extensive, lasting nearly 17 hours to ensure the animal's safe arrival. This significant logistical effort highlights the dedication of the new owners to provide a stable and loving environment for the pet left behind by the late actors.

Advertisement

Official Rulings on Cause of Death

Authorities have since released the specific medical findings regarding the deaths of the renowned actors. Gene Hackman's cause of death was determined to be hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease listed as a significant contributing factor. He passed away nearly one week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, whose death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The timing of these deaths occurred shortly after they were discovered at their home in late February.

A Lifetime of Love and Family Legacy

The passing of the couple has drawn immense sorrow from their family and fans worldwide. In a joint statement, their daughters and granddaughter expressed their devastation, noting that while the world admired Gene for his brilliant acting career, he remained simply Dad and Grandpa to them. Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, had often spoken about the miracle of finding true love, describing it as a gift to cherish in a world of billions. Their enduring relationship, marked by mutual respect and affection, remains a cherished part of their legacy as they are now remembered fondly by all who knew them.