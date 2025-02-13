Gene Expression Differences Linked to Obesity and Cardioprotection

New research from the University of Delaware reveals key differences in gene expression linked to inflammation, metabolism, and cardioprotection in obesity. These findings suggest potential targets for developing targeted therapies for obesity-related health issues.

New research from the University of Delaware sheds light on the genetic underpinnings of obesity and its impact on health. Ibra Fancher, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology, led a study investigating how diet affects gene expression in adipose tissue, commonly known as fat. The team used an animal model, with one group consuming a high-fat, high-caloric Western diet and the other a standard chow diet.

They discovered significant differences in gene expression between the two groups, particularly in visceral adipose tissue (VAT), the type of fat found around vital organs. VAT is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The study revealed that over 700 genes were differentially expressed in VAT compared to subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT), a less harmful type of fat.Fancher's research identified four genes related to metabolism, calcium handling, and inflammation that warrant further investigation. These genes could potentially be targeted with existing drugs or new treatments to improve adipose tissue function in obesity. The findings highlight the profound impact of obesity, often stemming from poor diet and sedentary lifestyles, on specific adipose tissues. These tissues represent a promising target for interventions aimed at protecting other systems in the body.The research team, which included experts in sequencing, genotyping, and bioinformatics, used advanced technologies to analyze gene expression patterns. They found clear connections between obesity-related genes and pathways, particularly in VAT. The study also employed stringent statistical methods to confirm key findings about changes in metabolism and inflammation in adipose tissues. Fancher plans to extend this research to human samples, collaborating with Dr. Caitlin Halbert, director of bariatric surgery at ChristianaCare, to investigate whether the findings observed in animal models apply to humans





