Gene Autry Guitar Theft: Swedish Heir vs Autry Museum Legal Battle

A legal dispute erupts over a stolen 1930s Martin guitar linked to Gene Autry, pitting a Swedish heir against the Autry Museum in Los Angeles. The case involves complex international laws and significant financial stakes.

A significant cultural and legal dispute has emerged in Los Angeles regarding the ownership of a rare 1930s Martin guitar, which was allegedly stolen from the iconic singing cowboy Gene Autry in 1932. The instrument, identified as a rare Martin OM-45 model, is the subject of a trans-Atlantic legal tiff involving the Autry Museum of the American West and a Swedish heir named Sandra Jakobsson. This conflict highlights the complex intersection of art history, inheritance law, and international property rights.

Guitar Origins and Historical Stolen Property

The Martin OM-45 guitar in question is an exceptionally rare instrument, with only fifty units produced during the early 1930s. It was discovered in a Swedish farmhouse among the estate of a father who passed away in February 2021, leaving the inheritance to his daughter. The journey of this specific instrument is mysterious, as steps were evidently taken over the past 90 years to conceal its identity and obscure its provenance. The effort to authenticate the guitar and trace its lineage back to Autry, a Country Music Hall of Fame member who defined the singing cowboy genre for much of the 20th century, resembles a forensic investigation detailed in a four-part series by a Swedish newspaper.

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Discovery of Autry Signature in Stockholm

Sandra Jakobsson was left in charge of her father Owe Jakobsson's estate after his death. Owe had previously inherited the instrument from his father, Gunnar Jakobsson, who was described as an inventive repairman. The guitar featured amateur-grade modifications on the neck and bridge, which initially masked its true value. Sandra initially considered selling the instrument, accepting a $7,000 offer while liquidating other parts of the estate. However, after a potential buyer tipped her off that the item might be worth significantly more, and noting that a modern replica costs approximately $12,000, she suspected this original could be valued in the six figures. She took the guitar to a Stockholm shop for restoration, where expert Leif Lundbäck discovered the name Gene Autry hidden under black paint. Additionally, detaching the neck revealed a serial number that helped confirm its origins.

Evidence Linking Guitar to Gene Autry Estate

Further investigation by the Martin company uncovered documentation including several letters written by Gene Autry in early 1932 that verified a connection to the instrument. Crucially, the singer's 1932 tax return, provided by his estate, explicitly indicated that a Martin guitar had been stolen from him in the fall of that year. This theft occurred roughly nine months after Autry's correspondence with Martin, providing a clear timeline that aligns with the disappearance of the specific OM-45 model. These documents serve as pivotal evidence in establishing the guitar's history and its unlawful removal from Autry's possession nearly nine decades ago.

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Jacqueline Autry and Museum Demands for Return

Gene Autry's widow, Jackie Autry, is currently embroiled in a tug-of-war over the instrument, asserting that it rightfully belongs to the public. She believes the guitar should be returned to the Autry Museum of the American West, a Los Angeles institution dedicated to documenting cowboy and Native American history. Jackie Autry has stated that all of Autry's instruments belong to the museum because that is where they belong. She emphasized that the items belong to the public, not to her personally, nor to Sandra Jakobsson. This stance underscores the museum's position that the artifact is a public trust rather than a private commodity.

Financial Stalemate and International Law Complications

The dispute has reached a stalemate after Jackie Autry offered $20,000 for the instrument upon being contacted. Sandra Jakobsson declined this figure, citing the sentimental value of the guitar, which she inherited directly from her father. The two sides have not reached an agreement, with Autry's estate not increasing their offer and Sandra refusing to lower her price. Sandra has been advised that the guitar is worth far more than the initial offer and that the estate can afford to pay a higher price. The case is further complicated by differing legal nuances between Sweden and the United States regarding inheritance and stolen property. Sandra maintains her position by stating that she is the one who inherited the item, creating a complex legal challenge for resolving the ownership of this historical musical artifact.