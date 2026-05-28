Gen Z Wants A Net Zero Future - But They're Uncertain If They Can Make A Difference

Clean energy advocates and environmentalists can help to make transparent the benefits of a low carbon society.

Is Gen Z attentive to climate issues and motivated to do their part to have a net zero future? Yes, definitely. In fact, climate concern is widespread among youth, but their climate experience is defined by anxiety, not intensity.

They are increasingly cautious and less self-assured in their ability to make an impact on their own climate future. A May 2026 study from Sacred Heart University with GreatBlue Research finds that the Gen Z population overwhelmingly cares about climate change, sustainability, and social justice. There’s a hitch, though — they don’t feel confident that taking action will make a difference.

Nearly 69% of respondents said they are worried about climate change, and just under three more in ten described themselves as “very worried. ” A similar pattern emerged around sustainability: 62.9% rated it as very important, but of that percentage only 29.2% said it was extremely important. A total of 61.5% of respondents say they feel confident to take action, down from 68.7% in 2025.

“These findings reinforce what we’re hearing directly from young people: they care deeply, but they’re looking for clearer pathways to make a difference,” says Marylena Mantas-Kourounis, lead author and assistant professor of political science and global affairs at Sacred Heart University. Gen Z’s discomfort speaks to us all at this tense moment in history.

Young people’s first political memories are shaped primarily by national and global events—led by Donald Trump , COVID-19 , and geopolitical issues like the Middle East —rather than personal or local experiences, suggesting that civic awareness often begins at a distance from everyday life.to make systemic shifts to the way we power our homes, businesses, and vehicles, yet we’re uncertain that altering our own lives will prod collective movements toward a net zero future. Among all generations, though, Gen Zthe personal and emotional burden of the climate crisis.

With digital know-how, Gen Z is keenly aware of the ongoing tensions among platforms, politicians, and regulators. Such dissonance creates imbalances between free speech and social media content moderation, and it taints important conversations. It may be one reason that Gen Z, Gen Z felt the two-party system ignored their concerns.

Rao and Powell at the Imperial College London add that this feeling of alienation may emerge from “the extraordinary level of indifference and banality with which the climate crisis is treated by many others, including those in positions of influence. ”companies to take genuine positions on social issues.

This year, however, their trust in institutions to effectively address sustainability and social justice has declined, including toward higher education and nonprofits , with even lower levels of trust in government , corporations , and wealthy individuals . Family and friends emerged as the most trusted voices for Gen Z. Motivations for Gen Z civic engagement also vary by political identity, with Democrats more likely to be driven by political positions and concern for future generations , while Republicans are more likely to cite religious or moral values and media exposure as key influences.

Several interesting new attitudes emerged in the Sacred Heart – GreatBlue study. They include: Concern around climate change from Gen Z spans political and demographic lines, indicating less polarization among youth than other demographics. More than half of young people in the US report experiencing “eco-anxiety. ”While social media remains young people’s top source of information, it ranks low in trust — 52.7%, down from 61.3% in 2025.

More youth now seem to favor low-barrier digital actions such as online petitions and surveys over traditional activities like protests or campaign involvement. About three in four respondents say colleges and universities should go beyond awareness and actively teach practical skills tied to sustainability and social justice. Skills like critical thinking, collaboration, and civic literacy were identified by the respondents as essential to addressing today’s challenges and elevating Gen Z beyond awareness to preparedness.

The nationwide study was a collaboration of Sacred Heart University’s Laudato Si’ Office of Sustainability & Social Justice and GreatBlue Research. The researchers surveyed a random sample of 1,500 US residents aged 15 to 29. The sample was stratified by gender, age, and geographic region to ensure broad representation. The final sample was then weighted according to age, education, gender, race/ethnicity, and US census region.

The survey was fielded from March 5, 2026, to March 12, 2026. Clean energy advocates and environmentalists can help to make transparent the benefits of a low carbon society. We need to listen as well as to lecture, to seek out areas of agreement, and to compromise with people who hold differing views from us. What does that involve?

Communicating about— understanding this allows us to face our stress from a more objective and methodical point of view, pulling us out of the midst of it and allowing space for growth;— this is a process that truly works wonders, allowing us to change thought patterns that we’ve had for our whole lives that do not serve us, and replace them with powerful, proactive, inspiring, and fulfilling mindsets; and, among others,— allowing us to let things go that don’t serve us, take what we need from them, and maintain our focus on what is the most critical path forward for us.

Email accounts@cleantechnica.com if you’d like more info for yourself or your company about this program that addresses climate stress and empowers individuals to be more confident in their ability to enact positive change.

“Harris disappointed Gen Z; Trump made gains among young voters in 2024, leaving Democrats wondering why. ” Sean Eifert, Dahlia Tarver, Lydie Lake and K.M. Slade.

“The new landscape of youth attitudes toward sustainability and social justice: Engaged, concerned, but constrained, disempowered, and increasingly resigned. ” Marylena Mantas-Kourounis, et al. Carolyn Fortuna, PhD, is a writer, researcher, and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. Carolyn has won awards from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association, and The Leavey Foundation.

Carolyn owns a 2022 Tesla Model Y as well as a 2017 Chevy Bolt. Please follow Carolyn on Substack: https://carolynfortuna.substack.com/.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Project in the Works from White WolfFull details will be revealed at Gen Con 2026.

Read more »

007 First Light Review: A Gen Z Bond For a New EraIO Interactive's James Bond origin story blends Hitman's sandbox gameplay with Hollywood cinematics, delivering a fresh but uneven take on the iconic spy.

Read more »

Gen Z consumers swap bar tabs for gym membershipsGen Z consumers swap bar tabs for $300 gym memberships

Read more »

The one thing brands are doing that Gen Z can't resistGone are the days where a luxury pricetag was the symbol of taste and aspiration.

Read more »