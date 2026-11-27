Gen Z want to numb the pain of child labor; it offers a dark insight into the state of prenatal care in the United States.

Being in labor is famously as challenging as it is rewarding. But some terrified Gen Zers seemingly want little to do with it, yearning for the return of "twilight sleep births" or similar.

Twilight sleep births were popular from the 1910s before falling out of practice in the 1970s. They saw pregnant women injected with sedatives to enter an amnesic state for the most painful part of delivery. So popular was the movement that suffragists fought for its introduction in hospitals, campaigning for pain relief in childbirth. But some of those who have experienced twilight sleep births warn against any modern naivety.

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"I have experienced many different types of childbirth. Of all those experiences, twilight sleep is one I would never wish upon another woman," mother-of-10 Karan Marks told Newsweek. Mental health conditions are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The deaths are "preventable," the CDC says, with effective screening and connecting women to care.