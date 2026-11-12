Gen Z Voters Abandon Trump Amid Midterm Surge

New Economist YouGov polling reveals a sharp decline in support for President Trump among voters aged 18 to 29 following the recent midterm elections, signaling a critical shift in youth political allegiance.

New polling data indicates a significant political shift among young Americans, with President Donald Trump's net approval rating among registered voters aged 18 to 29 plummeting by double digits following the recent midterm elections. According to a new survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov, Democratic congressional candidates led Republicans 56 percent to 30 percent within this specific demographic, marking a decisive rebuke of the current administration by the younger electorate.

Economist YouGov Polling Methodology

The Economist/YouGov poll, executed between November 4 and 6, sampled 3,166 registered voters to capture the immediate post-election sentiment. The data reveals that only 30 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 approved of Trump's job performance, while a commanding 66 percent expressed disapproval. This disparity resulted in a net approval rating of minus 36 for the president within the Gen Z cohort, a figure that stands ten points worse than his national standing of minus 26 across the full sample.

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The broader national sample showed 36 percent approval and 62 percent disapproval, leaving the president with an overall net rating of minus 26. The survey, which carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, suggests that the generational divergence is not merely a reflection of a broader decline in public opinion but represents a distinct and sharper rejection by younger adults compared to the general population.

Generational Approval Trend Analysis

Comparing these recent findings to a previous Economist/YouGov survey conducted from October 23 to 26 highlights a rapid deterioration in youth support. In the earlier poll of 1,440 registered voters, Trump held a 35 percent approval rating among 18- to 29-year-olds, with a net score of minus 26. At that time, nationwide approval stood at 39 percent with a net balance of minus 19, demonstrating that the gap between young and national opinion has widened significantly in a short period.

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The transition between these two data sets shows that youth approval dropped by five points while disapproval rose by the same magnitude, widening the approval gap by ten points. Nationally, the net rating deteriorated by seven points during this same window. Young voters had previously played a pivotal role in returning Trump to the White House in 2024, giving the Republican Party hope for a durable generational realignment that now appears increasingly fragile.

White House Response and Policy Defense

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to the polling data by emphasizing the administration's legislative achievements and economic impact. Ingle stated that the administration signed the largest working-class tax cuts in history, secured the border, reduced prescription drug costs, and added more than one million private-sector jobs. The spokesperson also highlighted the negotiation of nearly 20 trade deals as evidence of ongoing success.

Ingle further asserted that Trump will remain dedicated to delivering results for the American people and would undoubtedly be remembered as the most successful and consequential president in American history. This official stance contrasts sharply with the exit poll data cited by NPR, which indicates that economic concerns ranked as the primary issue for 43 percent of voters aged 18 to 29, with more than eight in 10 believing the administration's policies worsened their conditions.

Democratic Gains and Electoral Impact

The shift in Gen Z voting patterns proved decisive in competitive races, altering the composition of the incoming Congress. James Talarico secured victory in the Texas Senate race by approximately 12 points, carrying voters aged 18 to 29 by a massive 60-point margin according to exit polls. This demographic realignment suggests that younger Americans are actively punishing incumbents when daily life feels unaffordable or political promises regarding prices, jobs, and opportunity go unfulfilled.

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The electoral changes also impacted the identity of elected officials, with Melat Layla Zaidane, president and CEO of Future Caucus, noting that at least 97 candidates under 45 won their races. This group of younger contenders rejected the notion of waiting their turn and utilized strong instincts for online communication to engage voters. Layla Zaidane emphasized that this crop of candidates has grown up online, allowing them to communicate consistently on the platforms where the majority of people now receive their news.

Implications for Future Republican Strategy

These results challenge the narrative that 2024 marked a permanent conservative conversion among young adults, pointing instead to a volatile electorate. Rosalind Kichler, an assistant teaching professor in sociology at the University of Washington, cautioned that the midterm results may not signify a permanent political realignment. The GOP now faces the complex task of rebuilding a winning national coalition without the president on a future ballot, as the initial conservative enthusiasm among youth appears to have dissipated in the face of economic realities.