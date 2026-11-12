Gen Z Skips Rent for Holiday Spending Survey Findings

A new survey reveals Gen Z is skipping rent to afford holidays. 46% of young adults delay housing payments while others use debt, impacting financial stability.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans celebrating the holidays reveals a startling trend where 46% of Gen Z respondents have skipped a rent or mortgage payment to afford holiday spending. The study explored the challenges of the holiday season, as well as the financial and emotional toll of unrealistic expectations and overspending. This data highlights how younger generations are prioritizing immediate social obligations over long-term housing security.

Gen Z Financial Priorities Shift

Gen Z respondents were the most likely of all generations to delay housing payments, with 18% of all participants revealing they have skipped a rent or mortgage payment for holiday expenses. This behavior underscores a growing disconnect between traditional financial advice and the social pressures faced by younger consumers. Nearly one in five respondents have made such drastic financial choices, signaling a crisis in money management during peak spending seasons.

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The survey also found that 45% of Americans feel guilty saying "I can't afford that" during the holiday season. Another 39% confessed they would rather take on debt than disappoint loved ones. This emotional burden drives many to ignore their budgeting needs, choosing immediate social acceptance over financial health. The pressure to maintain appearances often outweighs the fear of future financial consequences.

Consumer Spending Habits and Methods

Respondents estimate they will give an average of 15 gifts this holiday and spend a grand total of $1,533.46. When looking at how people plan to tackle and split payments this year, respondents said their holiday spending will be split between 56% cash or debit payments, 32% credit card payments, and 12% buy-now, pay-later payments. These methods show a reliance on immediate liquidity and credit facilities to manage cash flow.

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Even though almost half of people said they would be ok with skipping gifting altogether this year, a significant number (39%) still said they would rather deal with financial consequences in January than cut back during the holidays. This statistic highlights that Americans are increasingly torn between financial setbacks and holiday spending pressure. The desire to participate fully in holiday traditions often leads to deferred financial pain.

Hidden Costs and Budgeting Failure

Only a little more than half of respondents (54%) are approaching the holidays with a budget this year. Twenty-seven percent said they won't create one, and another 19% admitted they are still undecided about whether they will use a budget to track and manage their holiday spending. Reasons for going budget-less are nuanced. Rather than pure laziness, many of those not using budgets this season simply said budgeting feels pointless, since they have so little money to spend.

In the survey, most respondents (61%) had at least one hidden holiday spending category, something they usually forget to budget for but spend on anyway. Respondents said hidden holiday expenses are often put on a credit card (36%), and that paying for hidden holiday expenses often moves them from a "barely stable" financial state to a "danger zone" financial state (31%). These uncategorized costs erode financial resilience rapidly.

Impact on Long-Term Savings

The money people spend during the holiday season feels less "real" than the money they spend during the rest of the year for 39% of respondents. This psychological detachment from cash leads to reckless spending habits. Bobbi Rebell, chief financial education adviser at Accredited Debt Relief, noted that focusing only on gifts overlooks shipping, decorations, and entertaining, which add up quickly.

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Another 35% of respondents have pulled money out of savings for holiday expenses, and 20% have reduced or skipped a retirement contribution. These actions compromise long-term financial security for short-term gratification. Rebell warned that when people feel pressure to choose holidays over real-life financial obligations, it is a sign that something needs to change to protect their future.