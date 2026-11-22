New data reveals Gen Z drinkers are replacing classic British pints like Guinness with premium citrus beers. Explore the history of forgotten UK alcoholic beverages from Watney's Red Barrel to Cherry B.

Recent market data indicates a significant generational shift in alcohol consumption across the United Kingdom. While stout brands like Guinness experienced a temporary sales surge between 2022 and 2025 due to social media trends, young adults are now moving toward premium, citrus-flavored alternatives. Sales of traditional dark beers declined between July and September of this year. Conversely, brands such as Jubel, Asahi, and Hawkstone are gaining rapid popularity among younger pub patrons.

The Decline Of British Keg Beers

Watney's Red Barrel was once the dominant mass-market bitter in Britain. Introduced in 1931, it became the country's best-selling keg beer by the 1960s. Its success stemmed from its ability to withstand long-distance shipping without spoiling, a distinct advantage over traditional cask ales. The brand shipped internationally to locations including New York but eventually lost favor. Criticism from the Campaign for Real Ale labeled the product bland and over-gassed. Although it was reformulated as Watney's Red in the early 1970s, it disappeared from British bars by the end of that decade.

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Legal Battles Over Perry Brands

Golden Godwin enjoyed a massive boom in the 1950s under the marketing banner of a Champagne Perry. The beverage was served in coupe glasses to create an image of budget indulgence. However, the brand faced immediate legal resistance from major Champagne houses. Companies including Bollinger and Lanson sued Bulmers over the unauthorized use of the term Champagne. The Godwin subsidiary of Bulmers entered voluntary liquidation in 1956 after losing the court case. Vintage glasses bearing the slogan still circulate among collectors today.

Discontinued Cask Ales And Mixed Drinks

Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company removed Banks's Mild from cask service in 2024. Known historically as Black Country milk, the full-bodied ale remains available only in canned form. The Campaign for Real Ale expressed deep regret over the loss of the real ale version. Meanwhile, Wetherspoons discontinued the Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea line in 2016. The brand, owned by Diageo, had built its reputation on vodka and whiskey blends. Despite a loyal following from the 2000s, falling sales led to the removal of the entire product range.

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Football Sponsorship And Flavored Wines

Carling Premier was originally launched in 1992 to celebrate the Premier League sponsorship. Football supporters were angered when the canned version was discontinued in February. The nitrogen-activated beer maintained a higher alcohol content of 4.7 percent compared to standard variants. A Change.org petition to restore the cans collected 780 signatures the following February. Similarly, Cherry B was a staple of the 1960s and 1970s. Marketed primarily to women, this fortified cherry wine is rarely found in modern pubs.

Problem Drinking And Pandemic Sales Drops

White Lightning cider was sold in cheap three-liter plastic bottles with a 7.5 percent alcohol level. The product became synonymous with underage consumption and excessive drinking. A negative public image forced its discontinuation in 2009. In the beer sector, sales of Hop House 13 plummeted by 8.7 percent to 26.7 million pounds during the pandemic. The brand was discontinued across England, Scotland, and Wales in 2021. The company redirected its focus toward Guinness, leaving Hop House 13 available only in Ireland.