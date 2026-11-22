Gen Z drinkers are abandoning traditional British pints for citrus and fruit flavors. Classic brands like Hop House 13 and Carling Premier cans fade as sales drop among younger pubgoers.

A significant shift in beverage preferences among young adults is reshaping the British pub industry, as Generation Z consumers increasingly trade classic stouts and bitters for premium, citrus-flavored alternatives. New data indicates that while established brands like Guinness experienced a sales surge between 2022 and 2025 driven by social media trends, sales of these traditional dark beers have declined between July and September this year. Meanwhile, fruit-flavored options such as Jubel, Japanese beer Asahi, and Hawkstone are gaining rapid popularity with younger pubgoers, signaling a move away from the historically dominant heavy ales that once defined British drinking culture.

The Core Mechanism of Changing Tastes

This transition marks a distinct departure from the era when pubs were dominated by classic stouts like Guinness and Samuel Smith's. The current trend favors lighter, more aromatic profiles, with younger drinkers actively seeking out innovative flavor profiles over traditional bitter or stout notes. Although there is little risk of Guinness falling completely out of favor in the near future, the same cannot be said for other beloved drinks that have already vanished from British pub menus in recent years. This shift is not merely a casual preference change but a structural alteration in the market demand for alcoholic beverages in the UK.

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Stakeholder Positions on Discontinued Brands

Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company made the decision to ax Banks's Mild as a cask ale in 2024, a move that was heavily criticized by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). Although the full-bodied ale remains available in canned form, the loss of the real ale version was lamented by the preservationist group. Similarly, Hop House 13 was discontinued in England, Scotland, and Wales in 2021 after sales dropped by 8.7 percent to 26.7 million pounds during the pandemic. The brewery chose to focus its resources on Guinness instead, despite Hop House 13 being an instant success since its launch in Ireland in 2015. Consumer backlash was evident with Carling Premier, where a Change.org petition to restore the discontinued cans received 780 signatures in February, following the brand's initial discontinuation in February of the previous year.

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Real-World Impact on Pub Menus and History

The disappearance of these brands reflects a broader historical trend of traditional beverages being replaced by mass-market or trend-driven products. Watney's Red Barrel, once the best-selling keg beer in the 1960s, fell out of fashion after criticism from CAMRA regarding its bland, over-gassed formulation, and was gone from bars by the end of the 1970s. Golden Godwin, promoted as a Champagne Perry in the 1950s, faced legal challenges from major Champagne companies like Bollinger and Lanson, leading to its liquidation in 1956. The Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea line, a Wetherspoons staple in the 2000s and 2010s, was discontinued by owner Diageo in 2016 due to falling sales, ending the era of those distinctive sweet tea beverages served in weird little jars. The loss of these specific products demonstrates how corporate strategy and shifting consumer demographics directly erase once-popular alcoholic beverages from the British cultural landscape.