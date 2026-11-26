Britain has become obsessed with the snaps, crackles and pops coming from the food we eat.

Videos highlighting food’s ability to produce an ‘autonomous sensory meridian response’ have won millions of views online - Tik TokThe term refers to maximising, layering, or contrasting food textures deliberately – such as pairing crunch, crispness, chewiness, and creaminess – to create a more intense or multi-sensory eating experience.

Social media clips of such “satisfying foods” have been viewed millions of times on social media. Waitrose said more than two million people watched its viral No.1 alphonso mango dessert being cracked into onWill Torrent, senior development chef at the supermarket, attributed the popularity of the clip to “social media’s obsession with audible, multi-sensory cooking”.

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He said that the rising popularity of “autonomous sensory meridian response” videos, meant that delivering food that created evocative sounds was “just as important as visuals” to home cooks. One of the easiest ways consumers get their fix is through textured condiments such as jarred chilli crunches and Mexican salsa macha, a spicy condiment typically made of vegetable oil, dried chillies, garlic and salt.report also said “smugar” was becoming more popular, while tropical fruits such as pineapples were being turned into a main course.