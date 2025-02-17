Gen Z's Fear of Phone Calls: Telephobia on the Rise

A growing number of Gen Z individuals are experiencing telephobia, a fear of phone calls, due to a lack of exposure and the rise of alternative communication methods. This article explores the reasons behind telephobia, its impact on job searches, and strategies for overcoming this anxiety.

Once, the ringing phone was the primary means of communication. Now, with countless communication options available, some tech-savvy Gen Z individuals experience anxiety at the sound of a phone ringing. Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, are grappling with telephobia, a relatively recent phenomenon describing the fear of phone calls .

Liz Baxter, a careers advisor at Nottingham College in the UK, explained to CNBC Make It that telephobia involves anxiety surrounding making and receiving phone calls. 'They've simply not had the opportunity to make and receive phone calls,' Baxter stated. 'It is not the main function of their phones these days; they can do anything on the phone, but we automatically default to texting, voice notes, and anything except actually using the telephone for its original intended purpose, and so people have lost that skill,' she explained. Baxter noted that many older students at the college face telephone interviews as a pre-screening step for job applications and are 'falling at that hurdle' due to a lack of confidence and familiarity with phone conversations. 'In a class of 25 to 30 students, I would imagine at least three-quarters of them will experience and admit to anxiety about not using the telephone,' she said. The college's telephobia seminar is part of a series of career-focused sessions designed to help students refine their phone skills.The seminar involves practicing various phone call scenarios, such as calling a doctor to schedule an appointment, calling in sick to work, or handling other everyday situations. Students practice back-to-back, mimicking a regular phone call without visual contact, using scripts to guide their conversations. Baxter emphasized that attending just one session can significantly boost students' confidence by demystifying the phone call process. She attributed the rise in telephobia partly to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to increased social isolation among young people. 'If they've missed out on two years' worth of social interaction and the ebb and flow, then that obviously plays into how they're feeling about being in social situations in larger contexts, especially when they're feeling uncomfortable,' she said. Gen Z's anxiety surrounding phone calls stems from a fear of the unknown, according to Baxter. 'They associate the ringing phone with fear,' she said. 'I don't know who's on the end of it. I don't know how to deal with it.'A 2024 survey of 2,000 UK adults found that almost a quarter of 18 to 34-year-olds never pick up phone calls. Around 61% of this age group prefer receiving messages over audio calls. Over half of 18-to-24-year-olds believe an unexpected phone call signifies bad news, while 48% prioritize communicating through social media, and over a third prefer voice messages. Baxter also highlighted Gen Z's concern over how they sound on calls, as the lack of visual feedback leaves them uncertain about their performance. 'They can't see you. They think that you're laughing at them, or they think that you are judging them, so they're not getting that response back from you in order to assure themselves of how they're doing,' she explained. Baxter reassured that phone calls don't have to be daunting. She emphasized the importance of preparation and proactive strategies to manage anxiety. 'The great thing about phone calls and audio calls, is that you can cheat. You can use post-it pads, you can write yourself cheat notes… the non-visual aspect of a telephone call can actually work in students' favor when it comes to supporting them to come up with the right answers,' she said. This begins with creating a conducive environment: making sure you are in a quiet, safe space with no interruptions, ensuring your phone is charged and functioning properly. For job interviews, Baxter recommends researching the organization beforehand. 'So write yourself a little script. Think about what you are going to say. That can help to minimize your anxiety,' she said. Writing cheat notes can serve as reminders of key points to address during the call. Finally, Baxter encourages practicing breathing exercises to mitigate anxiety during phone interactions. 'We encourage students to breathe in deeply, hold their breath, let it out slowly, and then notice the resulting difference in slowing your heartbeat and making you feel much calmer,' she said





