Gen Z & Millennials Keep 8 Daily Routines That Make Boomers & Gen X Shake Their Heads
Gen Z and millennials tend to stick with certain daily habits, like leaving their phone on Do Not Disturb, that confuse and annoy older people.
. As they got older, they developed several specific habits that weren't even options for their baby boomer and Gen X parents and grandparents. Now that they're grown up , their daily routines usually include several behaviors that feel like second nature, even if they leave older generations positively flabbergasted.1.
Keeping their phones on Do Not DisturbI’m a millennial, and as I sit at my desk and write this, my phone is on Do Not Disturb. Is it because I like to work distraction-free? No, but that should be the reason. It’s actually just always on that setting.
I have it set up so that some people's calls can still come through, but I’d rather be left alone, especially because I get about 3,500 spam calls a day. Anyone else? When Gen Z and millennials like me leave our phones on Do Not Disturb, it often frustrates older people who think they should have 24-hour access to anyone they want to be in contact with.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at AOL Lifestyle
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News