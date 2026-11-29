Gen Z and millennials tend to stick with certain daily habits, like leaving their phone on Do Not Disturb, that confuse and annoy older people.

. As they got older, they developed several specific habits that weren't even options for their baby boomer and Gen X parents and grandparents. Now that they're grown up , their daily routines usually include several behaviors that feel like second nature, even if they leave older generations positively flabbergasted.1.

Keeping their phones on Do Not DisturbI’m a millennial, and as I sit at my desk and write this, my phone is on Do Not Disturb. Is it because I like to work distraction-free? No, but that should be the reason. It’s actually just always on that setting.

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I have it set up so that some people's calls can still come through, but I’d rather be left alone, especially because I get about 3,500 spam calls a day. Anyone else? When Gen Z and millennials like me leave our phones on Do Not Disturb, it often frustrates older people who think they should have 24-hour access to anyone they want to be in contact with.