Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As Rude Table Manners

Each generation considers bad table manners to look completely differently based on whether they care more about formalities or general politeness.

when they are young, but that doesn’t mean everyone puts them into practice in the same way. Like most things, opinions on table etiquette evolve over time, so people who grew up in different time periods were taught to meet different expectations and social norms.

Because of this, each generation, from baby boomers to Gen Z, has unique ideas about what’s really rude to do at the dinner table. Older generations tend to stick to formal traditions as a form of respect, but younger folks think a formal set of rules isn’t as important as just being kind to everyone. Traditional table manners are super important to baby boomers.

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They grew up in an era of formal family dinners where they were expected to show respect, and they certainly haven’t relaxed their rules over time. , older people pay closer attention to the small table etiquette rules that often get overlooked these days.

You won’t find boomers chewing with their mouth open or reaching across the table for what they want instead of asking someone closer to pass it to them.that only a small percentage think it’s OK for someone to check their phone during a family dinner. Boomers find that kind of distraction totally disrespectful. The way Gen X thinks about table manners makes them a bridge between formal boomers and less formal younger generations.

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, like placing their napkin in their lap, but they’re also open to tailoring their behavior to fit whoever they’re eating with. It might be more accurate to say that Gen X doesn’t want to be rude than to say they worry about rude table manners. , so they would never make a big deal out of someone putting their elbows on the table if that makes them comfortable.

As for phones at the table, Gen X is less picky about it than boomers, probably because they’re more used to technology themselves. They still wouldn’t appreciate someone paying more attention to a text than the conversation at the table, but their view is that it's most important for everyone to be courteous, even if they aren’t perfectly formal. 6 Traditional Manners Gen X & Boomers Grew Up Respecting That Mean Almost Nothing To Young People Today For millennials, good etiquette has more to do with treating others well than following a set of rules.

Traditional table manners like using cutlery in the right order and putting a napkin in your lap barely cross their minds.has become popular, but they try not to inconvenience anyone else when they do it, especially if they’re at a restaurant. Using a phone at the table isn’t a huge deal to them, which isn’t surprising, but they do care about.

Millennials are social, and they would hate to hurt a friend or family member’s feelings during a shared meal by making them feel uncomfortable.aren’t much of a priority to Gen Z at allbecause that’s just a normal part of their lives. Keeping an engaging conversation going matters more to them than nitpicking people’s little habits.. While they’re not up to boomers’ standards, it’s important to remember that they were raised in a totally different environment.

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They just want to have a nice meal with friends instead of over-analyzing everything they do. Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.