Learn why analysts forecast a surge in holiday beauty sales.

As we head into the all-important holiday selling season, Andrea Teixeira, managing director of North America equity research for beverages, household and personal care at JPMorgan, and Jennifer Hetrick, senior vice president of North America for“We are seeing that consumers are feeling financial constraints, but beauty is resilient,” said Hetrick.

“We are continuing to see beauty growth, but that growth is more nuanced than ever before. ”“Beauty is the fastest-growing categories within the consumer sector,” agreed Teixeira.

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“When you look at the spreadsheets, it really stands out. ” That performance, she said, has led some investors to describe beauty as one of the economy’s rare “low-fear” investment sectors. That attitude is expected to continue, with Circana forecasting growth in every beauty category going into the holidays. The forecast was based on a recent survey of consumers conducted by the company.

“They told us that they have a high purchase intent for beauty products this holiday season,” Hetrick said, noting that purchase intent was reported as highest among Millennials, Gen Z parents and high-income households. Still, Hetrick noted a caveat that shoppers reported that their spending, while focused on beauty, will be nuanced with trade-offs made in other areas to manage budget constraints.

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According to Teixeira, the holidays naturally cause consumers to seek out “newness” and value, and retailers should emphasize both to spark interest in potential buyers.

“Beauty is an affordable luxury,” she said. “You can find value in price, but you can also find value in performance — that’s pretty much what the consumer is looking for. ” Teixeira also pinpointed upticks in consumer interest — such as the fragrance wave and the “skinification” of hair — as catalysts behind beauty’s current growth. Both continue to experience a surge of consumer interest.

Hetrick noted that beauty categories continue to blur.

“We have a tinted moisturizer competing with a tinted sunscreen competing with a foundation,” she said, noting the same holds true for retail channels. “You’re going to see mass, masstige and prestige products all at the same retailer, side by side. ” That blending of beauty and retail categories can make it difficult for investors to understand what their competitive set is and if they’re gaining or losing market share, Hetrick said.

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The solution, said Teixeira, is for brands to show investors data that provides granular insights on their competitive value across complex and evolving segments. Teixeira’s advice for beauty brands hoping to raise investment is to focus on the numbers and the end value to users. The best strategy, she said, is to ensure every claim is grounded in data. “It’s like a burden of proof,” she said.