New survey data reveals Gen Z faces the highest holiday spending pressure, with 45% of Americans already incurring debt and 38% buying gifts for disliked relatives due to obligation.

A comprehensive new survey indicates that Gen Z is the most vulnerable generation to the financial and emotional burdens of holiday obligation gifts. According to data collected from 2,000 Americans who celebrate winter holidays, 38 percent of Gen Z respondents stated they are purchasing presents for individuals they actively dislike. This behavior is driven not by genuine affection, but by a strong sense of social duty and the feeling that they 'should' participate in the exchange.

The survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance and administered by Talker Research during the week of October 16 to October 20, 2026. While the phenomenon is widespread, the intensity is highest among younger demographics. Overall, one in five Americans reported buying gifts for disliked relatives due to spending pressure. Regardless of age, these obligation-driven purchases carry a significant financial burden, with respondents estimating an average cost of $202 per gift for someone they do not actually like.

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The Mechanism of Holiday Spending Spirals

At the core of this trend is a psychological cycle described as a 'holiday spending spiral.' Thirty-five percent of all respondents admitted to being caught in this spiral, which is fueled by a complex mix of guilt, embarrassment, a desire to impress others, and simple poor planning. Gift givers estimated that an astounding 50 percent of the gifts they plan to give this year are motivated by feelings of shame, obligation, or pressure rather than authentic desire.

Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness adviser at Beyond Finance, explained that the spiral often begins with the internal monologue: 'I have to buy this because it's expected of me.' She noted that once this mindset takes hold, one purchase leads to another as individuals spend money to manage their guilt rather than to genuinely give. This mechanism transforms the holiday season from a time of connection into a period of financial anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

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Gen Z and Mental Health Impacts

Gen Z bears the brunt of this pressure, experiencing nearly twice the rate of spending spirals compared to the average respondent. Specifically, 62 percent of Gen Z participants reported being caught in this cycle, compared to the overall average of 35 percent. This discrepancy highlights a significant generational divide in how holiday expectations are managed and perceived.

The emotional toll is equally severe. Gen Z was twice as likely as the average person to report feeling isolated due to the inability to keep up with spending pressures, with 22 percent citing this isolation versus 11 percent for the general population. Furthermore, 21 percent of Gen Z respondents indicated that their mental health has suffered due to unrealistic spending expectations, a figure double the 11 percent average. This data suggests that financial pressure is directly impacting the psychological well-being of young adults during the holiday season.

Widespread Financial Anxiety and Debt

The impact extends beyond Gen Z, affecting the broader American populace. Nearly half of all respondents, specifically 47 percent, acknowledged that spending pressure has negatively impacted their enjoyment of the season. Thirty-eight percent went so far as to say that spending expectations have stolen their holiday cheer. The financial anxiety is persistent, with Americans estimating they worry about their finances an average of six times per day, or roughly every other waking hour.

This anxiety is translating directly into debt. Forty-five percent of respondents have already taken on holiday debt this year or anticipate doing so. Additionally, 14 percent are still paying off debt from the previous holiday season. For most of those currently in debt, repayment will not occur until April 2027 or later. This indicates a long-term financial strain that persists well into the following year.

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Societal Pressures and Future Outlook

External social pressures are also driving these financial decisions. Twenty-nine percent of respondents admitted they are worried about being judged by others for their holiday celebrations or gifts, fearing they appear smaller or less fancy than in previous years. Parents face unique stresses, with 33 percent worried that their children will not enjoy the season as much as others due to lower spending, and 26 percent stressed about their children asking why they cannot afford the same things as their peers.

Despite the negativity, there is a positive intent behind much of this spending. More than four in 10 Americans, or 42 percent, stated they want this holiday to be better than ever to make up for the difficulties of 2026. However, Dr. Rasure urges a shift in perspective, noting that when pressure affects relationships and mental health, it is time to rethink the purpose of the holidays. She emphasized that individuals do not need to buy approval or spend money to prove they care, as the season should strengthen relationships rather than trap people in expectations.