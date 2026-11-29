Deloitte reports Gen Z will spend $752 this Black Friday. New data shows 48% visit malls, averaging $296 per trip as they seek social, physical retail experiences over pure online shopping.

Gen Z shoppers are driving a significant shift in Black Friday retail dynamics this year, with new data revealing unprecedented levels of engagement in physical malls. According to Deloitte, this demographic is projected to spend an average of $752 during the holiday week, the highest amount of any age cohort. While online commerce remains dominant, nearly all of these young consumers, at 94 percent, plan to shop, with a substantial portion of that activity occurring in traditional brick-and-mortar environments.

Gen Z Mall Spending Hits $296 Per Visit

Contrary to the narrative that digital natives prefer solely online shopping, research indicates a robust return to physical spaces. Stagwell data reveals that Gen Z consumers spend an average of $296 per mall visit, which is the most of any age group. This high average is supported by Coresight Research, which found that 48 percent of Gen Z consumers visited a mall in the two weeks prior to the survey. Additionally, an Ipsos study showed that shoppers aged 18 to 34 are twice as likely as those aged 55 and older to shop at the mall.

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Socializing Drives Non-Transactional Mall Visits

The relationship between Gen Z and malls is evolving beyond simple transactions into social hubs. The International Council of Shopping Centers reports that 60 percent of Gen Z mall visitors go just to socialize or meet friends. The desire for physical presence is so strong that research from Sunnie and Westfield found that 72 percent of female Gen Z consumers would still visit a mall even if they could not buy anything. This behavior highlights a demand for tangible, shared experiences that screens cannot replicate.

Mall of America Sees 92 Percent Gen Z Intent

Large-scale retailers are adapting their strategies to capture this hybrid shopping behavior. The Mall of America, the largest mall in the continental U.S., reported in its 2026 Holiday Shopping Survey that 92 percent of Gen Z respondents intended to show up on Black Friday. Over half of those respondents planned to spend money while there. The mall has adjusted its leasing strategy to include brands like Edikted and Pop Mart, alongside concepts such as Bandai Namco and Kpop Nara, reflecting how online interests translate to physical retail.

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Brands Must Create Digital and Physical Connections

Industry leaders emphasize that Gen Z does not choose between digital and physical retail but expects both. PacSun CEO Brieane Olson stated that young people want both digital and physical experiences, not one or the other. This perspective is echoed by Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer at Mall of America, who noted that while Gen Z discovers trends online, they still want to experience them together in the real world. Brands must create meaningful connections across each channel to succeed.

Aesthetic Spaces Fuel Social Media Content Creation

For retailers, foot traffic alone is insufficient; they must actively woo shoppers who are there primarily to socialize. Coresight's study identified social media content creation as a major reason for mall visits, describing malls as aesthetically curated spaces that serve as backdrops for organic and shareable moments. Helenor Gilmour of Beano Brain told Adweek that a trip to the mall with friends can be an important first taste of autonomy for younger shoppers. Consequently, brands with visually engaging environments and Instagrammable decor are best positioned to benefit from this trend.