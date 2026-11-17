A new J.L. Partners poll reveals that fewer than half of Gen Z voters backed Republicans in the 2026 midterms. Only 42 percent of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 supported GOP candidates, highlighting a significant shift in youth political alignment and turnout dynamics.

A new poll from J.L. Partners indicates that fewer than half of Gen Z voters who supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election backed Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. The data reveals that Republicans lost more ground among Gen Z than among any other age demographic, with only 42 percent of Gen Z voters who backed Trump voting for Republican candidates this year. This sharp decline underscores a significant realignment of young American voters and challenges the party's recent efforts to solidify support among younger demographics.

Core Polling Details and Turnout Shifts

The survey, which interviewed 1,000 registered voters on Election Day, recorded a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. While some of these young voters switched their allegiance to Democrats, the primary driver of the Republican decline was a substantial drop in turnout rather than a complete defection. Specifically, 16 percent of Gen Z voters who supported Trump in 2024 voted for Democratic candidates in 2026, while a larger share of 34 percent simply did not vote. This apathy or disengagement represents a critical vulnerability for the Republican Party, as low turnout among their base can significantly impact close races.

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Overall, the poll found that 52 percent of Donald Trump's 2024 voters cast their ballots for Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms. Another 8 percent voted for Democrats, while 35 percent stayed home during the midterms. These figures suggest that while the core of the Trump coalition remains, it is no longer as cohesive or energetic as it was during the presidential cycle. The failure to mobilize even a majority of previous supporters has contributed to Republican losses across multiple jurisdictions.

Hispanic Voter Defections and Regional Impact

Republicans faced similar challenges among Hispanic voters, another key constituency they had attempted to court. The poll found that only 37 percent of Hispanic Trump 2024 voters cast their ballots for Republicans in 2026, compared to 7 percent who supported Democrats and 46 percent who stayed home. These numbers indicate a weakening of the Republican hold on Hispanic communities, particularly in states that are considered swing states or traditional strongholds.

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Democrats capitalized on these shifts in areas with high concentrations of Hispanic voters. They nearly flipped two House seats in South Florida and swept statewide races in Arizona and Nevada, two swing states that narrowly backed Donald Trump two years earlier. The shift was particularly pivotal in Texas, a traditionally conservative state that Democrats flipped in 2026. Democrats won the Senate race, the governorship, and several other statewide offices in Texas, while also reclaiming voters in South Texas, a former Democratic stronghold that had shifted toward Trump in 2024.

Historical Context of Gen Z Political Shifts

The current trend marks a stark reversal from the previous two election cycles. Voters between the ages of 18 and 29 shifted rightward from 2020 to 2024, backing Donald Trump over former Vice President Kamala Harris by an 11-point margin of 54 percent to 43 percent, according to CNN exit polling data. This was a significant change from 2020, when former President Joe Biden won that age group by 24 points, and 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won them by 19 points. The 2024 shift had defied the reputation of young voters as one of the most progressive voting blocs, helping propel Trump's victory.

However, the 2026 midterms saw a dramatic leftward shift among Gen Z voters. According to CNN exit polling, Gen Z backed Democrats by 50 points, with 74 percent supporting Democrats and 24 percent supporting Republicans. This represented the largest margin among all age groups. Voters between the ages of 30 and 44 backed Democrats by a 28-point margin, those between 45 and 64 by 7 points, and those 65 and older by a single point. The rapid reversal suggests that the appeal of Donald Trump among young voters may be transient and highly dependent on the specific political climate and candidate matchups of each election cycle.

Impact of Approval Ratings on Youth Vote

Donald Trump's declining approval rating appears to be a major factor in this demographic shift. Recent polling from YouGov and The Economist, conducted from November 4 to 6 among 3,166 registered voters, found that only 30 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds approved of Trump, while 66 percent disapproved. This low approval rating among young voters contributed to the broader Democratic wave that carried them to victory across the country in the 2026 midterms.

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Although young voters comprise a modest share of the electorate-approximately 11 percent according to exit polling data-their decisive support was crucial in several key races. In the Texas Senate race, Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton by about 12 points, with Gen Z backing Talarico by 60 points, specifically 79 percent to 19 percent. This demographic support was instrumental in securing the victory in a state that had become increasingly competitive.

Similarly, in Michigan's Senate race, Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed won voters between 18 and 29 by a 41-point margin against Republican Mike Rogers, 69 percent to 28 percent. This strong performance among young voters helped contribute to El-Sayed's 7-point statewide win. In Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, won 18-to-29-year-old voters by 72 points, 85 percent to 13 percent, over Republican Mike Collins in his reelection bid. These results highlight how concentrated youth support can offset lower overall turnout numbers and secure victories in high-profile Senate contests.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) was contacted for comment via email regarding these findings but had not provided a statement at the time of publication. The data presents a significant challenge for the party as it seeks to rebuild its coalition and understand why its gains among younger voters in 2024 have largely evaporated in 2026. The combination of lower turnout, shifting preferences among Hispanic voters, and declining approval ratings among Gen Z suggests that the Republican Party must reassess its strategy to engage younger Americans in future elections.