Gen Xers Ditching the Midwest for Sunshine and Savings

A growing number of Gen Xers are relocating to warmer states in search of lower costs of living, abundant housing, and favorable tax climates. While retirement savings are a primary motivator, some have found that costs can be higher than anticipated in certain areas.

Gainfully employed Gen X ers are increasingly packing their bags for retirement hot spots, seeking out warmer climates, abundant housing, and lower taxes. This trend is evident in data analysis from 2020 to 2023, which reveals significant net increases in movers aged 45 to 54 in southern states like Florida , central Texas , north Georgia, and Tennessee. While many in this age group are driven by the desire to save more for retirement, some have encountered higher costs in certain areas.

Matt Hickman, a 46-year-old, exemplifies this shift. He and his family moved from Colorado to Orlando in 2020, drawn by the affordability and proximity to the ocean. While they enjoyed Florida initially, escalating insurance premiums, property taxes, and utility costs eventually prompted them to relocate to Atlanta. They found a younger community there with lower living expenses.Randy Foster, a music promoter, also experienced a significant cost of living reduction after relocating from Seattle to Bradenton-Sarasota, Florida, in 2022. He cites the lower rent, reduced utility bills, and absence of individual income tax as major advantages. However, some Gen Xers, like Tracy Rockney, have opted for states like Texas with favorable tax structures and diverse communities, rather than traditional retirement destinations in the South





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gen X Retirement Relocation Cost Of Living Housing Market Taxes Florida Texas Atlanta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gen Xers Are Moving to Retirement Havens Like Florida and TexasGen Xers are relocating to retirement destinations at a higher rate than the overall population, drawn by factors such as a strong stock market, remote work options, and a favorable housing market. Florida and Texas, with many retirement havens, are seeing the most significant influx of Gen Xers.

Read more »

Gen Z is Ditching TikTok for Community-Focused AppsAs the potential ban of TikTok looms, Gen Z is turning to alternative platforms like Yuzu and RedNote that prioritize community and authentic interaction over algorithm-driven feeds. The report highlights 10 key trends shaping Gen Z's social connections in 2025, emphasizing the value of community, peer recommendations, and shared experiences.

Read more »

Gen Z Travel Trends: Ditching the Tourist Hotspots for Unconventional AdventuresGeneration Z is reshaping the travel landscape in 2025, embracing spontaneous trips and destinations off the beaten path. This article explores the unique travel preferences of Gen Z, highlighting destinations like Anchorage, Alaska, Oaxaca, Mexico, the Azores, Portugal, Sumba, Indonesia, and Scotland, that are attracting a younger generation of adventurers.

Read more »

Gen Z's Unconventional Travel Trends: Ditching Tourist Hotspots for Hidden GemsGen Z travelers are shaking up the travel industry, favoring off-the-beaten-path destinations over traditional tourist hotspots. From the rugged wilderness of Anchorage, Alaska, to the vibrant culture of Oaxaca, Mexico, and the breathtaking landscapes of the Azores, Portugal, these destinations offer unique adventures and unforgettable experiences.

Read more »

Gen Z's Top Travel Destinations: Ditching Tourist Hotspots for Unique AdventuresGeneration Z is revolutionizing the travel landscape, favoring unconventional destinations over traditional tourist hotspots. From hidden gems in the United States to remote islands abroad, these lesser-known spots offer a perfect blend of culture and adventure.

Read more »

Gen Z is Ditching Tourist Hotspots for Unconventional DestinationsGeneration Z travelers are opting for unique and off-the-beaten-path experiences, exploring hidden gems like Anchorage, Alaska, Oaxaca, Mexico, the Azores, Portugal, Sumba, Indonesia, and Scotland. They prioritize spontaneous trips, adventurous activities, and cultural immersion over traditional tourist attractions.

Read more »