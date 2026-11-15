Gen X and Millennial Migration to Milwaukee Driven by Housing Costs

New U-Haul data reveals Gen Xers and millennials are relocating from Chicago to Milwaukee, citing high taxes and a 28% lower cost of housing in Wisconsin.

The Windy City is widely recognized as the cultural and economic capital of the Midwest. With a population exceeding 2.7 million residents, it remains the largest metropolitan area in the region. Residents enjoy access to roughly 7,300 restaurants, 600 parks, 250 live music venues, and nearly 40 annual parades. Despite these extensive attractions, a noticeable demographic shift is occurring. People are increasingly drifting toward another, more affordable city in the Midwest.

U-Haul Study Reveals Migration Trends

A recent study by U-Haul identified Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a primary destination for residents leaving Chicago. The relocation is just a 90-minute drive from the Illinois metropolis. Researchers analyzed one-way transactions by generation from every U.S. metro area with at least 1 million residents. The data covered the period between July 2025 and June 2026. The analysis examined net-gain destinations for each generation of U-Haul customers.

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Among those departing Chicago, Milwaukee ranked as the number one destination for Gen Xers and millennials. Gen Xers are defined as individuals born between 1965 and 1980. Millennials include those born between 1981 and 1996. This migration trend highlights a significant preference for nearby, lower-cost urban centers within the Great Lakes region.

High Taxes Prompt Relocation Decisions

A survey conducted by researchers at Southern Illinois University supports this outward migration. The study found that 47% of all respondents wanted to leave Illinois. More than half of Gen Xers and millennials expressed a desire to move. Of all those who wanted to relocate, they cited high taxes as the top reason. Specifically, 27% of respondents identified tax burdens as their primary motivator for leaving.

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Milwaukee appears as a logical alternative for these demographic groups. These two sister cities on the Great Lakes share many similarities. However, they differ significantly in cost. The financial disparity between the two locations is a major factor in the decision to relocate. Residents are seeking to maximize their disposable income by moving to a city with a lower cost of living.

Housing and Lifestyle Cost Advantages

Housing costs in Milwaukee are 28% lower than in Chicago. This substantial difference provides immediate financial relief for new residents. The savings do not stop with real estate. Lifestyle costs are also 14% lower in Milwaukee. For Gen Xers and millennials relocating from Chicago, this means more money in their pockets. They can enjoy what Brew City has to offer without the financial strain of the neighboring metropolis.

Milwaukee offers more than 100 festivals and more than 50 city parks. The city also boasts nearly 40 breweries. Dining out costs 13% less than in Chicago. These economic advantages make Milwaukee an attractive option for younger generations seeking value. The lower prices extend to leisure activities and daily expenses. Residents can maintain a high quality of life at a fraction of the cost.

Waterfront Recreation and Urban Amenities

Like Chicago, Milwaukee is a waterfront city on Lake Michigan. Those relocating can still expect plenty of water recreation opportunities. Lakeshore State Park is Wisconsin's only urban state park. Lake Park is a beloved landmark since the late 1800s. It features stunning panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

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Lake Park is home to North Point Lighthouse. This historic landmark symbolizes Milwaukee's maritime history. Residents can take in beautiful waterfront views. Many choose to kayak on the lagoon or bike the paved paths. These activities are available for cheaper prices compared to Chicago. At the time of writing, kayak rentals start at roughly $18 per hour in Milwaukee. In Chicago, the cost is $25 per hour. Bike rentals start at $14 per hour in Milwaukee. In Chicago, the price is $20 per hour. While Chicago is known for large outdoor music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Gen Xers and millennials will find ample entertainment in Milwaukee.