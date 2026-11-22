New research reveals Gen Alpha shoppers are heavily influencing physical retail traffic, with social media trends and scam fears driving billions in high street spending.

Recent studies indicate that teenagers are significantly more likely to engage in physical retail shopping compared to older generations, challenging the assumption that digital natives prefer online commerce. This shift is largely driven by viral trends on social media platforms, which are directing young consumers toward physical locations such as malls, retail parks, and high streets.

Digital Discovery Fuels Physical Visits

Two in five individuals aged 12 to 20 report that they shop mostly or entirely in real life, a figure that surpasses the one-third of Gen Z and Millennials who do the same, according to data from shopping mall owner Hammerson and consultancy Retail Economics. Rob Wilkinson, the boss of Hammerson, which owns major UK destinations including Birmingham's Bullring, Bristol's Cabot Circus, and Manchester Arndale, emphasized that digital discovery is actually pulling younger generations into physical stores rather than keeping them online.

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Seventy-six percent of Gen Alpha respondents stated they have visited physical shops after being prompted by social media at least once in the past year. These young consumers continue to prioritize in-person socialization, seeking to meet friends and spend time together in physical destinations. This behavior confirms that while this generation is digitally native, their online experiences serve as a catalyst for real-world engagement rather than a replacement for it.

Spending Habits and Viral Influencers

The financial impact of this trend is substantial, with shoppers influenced by online content estimated to spend over £1,600 annually in stores selling goods other than food. Those who make regular shopping trips based on online recommendations spend more than twice as much in-store compared to others. This dynamic is evident in the success of brands like Marks & Spencer, where director of product development Kathryn Turner has gained viral status on TikTok and Instagram for her food recommendations, directly driving store traffic.

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Generational spending power is also a key factor, with Gen Alpha projected to spend £5.3 billion per year. Retailers are aggressively adapting to this demand, with beauty chain Sephora, owned by French giant LVMH, planning to open ten additional shops in the UK over the next year. Sephora already holds 28 locations in the UK, and its arrival at the Bullring mall helped drive more than one million extra customer visits in its first year of operation.

Market Challenges and Consumer Safety

While physical retail is seeing a surge among youth, the sector faces ongoing pressure from Chinese online retailers such as Shein and Temu, which undercut British retailers by dodging customs duty on parcels under £135. UK-based physical properties face high business rates, creating an uneven playing field that the Government has been slow to address through stricter regulation of this loophole.

Despite these competitive challenges, consumer safety concerns are bolstering the high street. Nationwide predicts that shoppers will redirect an average of £129 toward high street purchases during this year's Black Friday sales, moving away from online platforms. This shift is partly due to fear of online scams, with 14 percent of consumers changing where they shop out of caution.

Evolving Retail Strategies for Gen Alpha

More than a quarter of consumers now say they are more cautious about clicking links in emails, texts, or social media posts following recent increases in cyber attacks. Almost a quarter have spent more time researching retailers before buying, and 21 percent have delayed purchases to verify legitimacy. These security fears are reinforcing the value of physical stores where transactions are tangible and immediate.

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To capitalize on these trends, retailers are focusing on creating compelling reasons for visits through unique experiences. The popularity of unusual matcha flavors at cafes like Blank Street and Joe & the Juice illustrates how novel product offerings attract younger shoppers. Rob Wilkinson noted that destinations are evolving to reflect the mix of food, entertainment, and experiences that Gen Alpha seeks, ensuring that physical retail remains a vibrant social and commercial hub.