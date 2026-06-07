Gen 1 Pokémon Poll Results: Favorite Pokémon of All Time

A new poll has been launched, receiving over 300,000 votes from fans, allowing them to choose their favorites from the original 151 Pokémon, as well as other generations, across all types and generations. Pikachu, the franchise's mascot, didn't break the Top 10, along with its evolution, Raichu, and other notable Pokémon like Mudkip and Cyndaquil. The full results are featured in the article, making for an exciting read for Pokémon fans everywhere, and the countdown towards the overall most popular Gen 1 Pokémon continues on this captivating poll from Favorite Pokémon.

Pokémon Red and Blue were incredibly popular in the '90s, and 30 years later, the original Pocket Monsters from the Kanto region are still among some of the most popular of all time.

There's a new poll, which has received over 300,000 votes from fans so far, allowing people to choose their favorites from Gen 1 and beyond. The poll is from Favorite Pokémon, which allows fans to vote on their favorites of all current 1025 monsters across all 9 generations of games.

In addition to having a Top 10 most popular Pokémon overall, the poll also allows users to view favorites by different types and by each generation. The results for the most popular Gen 1 Pokémon have a few surprises along the way, the most notable of which is that the franchise's mascot, Pikachu, didn't break the Top 10 at all. Without further ado, here are the top ten. 10. Ditto 9. Raichu 8. Psyduck 7. Charizard 6. Dragonit





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Pokémon Red And Blue Gen 1 Pokémon Favorite Pokémon Poll Poll Results Gen 1 Favorites Favorites By Different Types Gen By Generation Pikachu Ditto Raichu Psyduck Charizard Dragonite Bulbasaur Eevee

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