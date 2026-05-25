Gemma Collins Shows Off Her Sensational Weight Loss in New Swimsuit Snap

Gemma Collins, 45, has been sharing her weight loss journey with her fans on Instagram, posting a swimsuit-clad snap that showed off her slimmed-down physique. The reality TV legend has been open about her weight loss journey, including her experience with Ozempic, which she credits with helping her lose 3.4st. However, she has also spoken about the side effects of the drug, including a gallbladder attack that forced her to stop taking it. Gemma recently starred in I'm A Celeb All Stars, which was pre-filmed in South Africa before airing in April, during which she spoke about her weight loss and shared her experiences with Ozempic.

Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday. The reality TV legend, 45, posed up a storm in a keyhole swimsuit in a tiger print which made the most of her slimmed-down physique.

In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend'. Her latest racy snap comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey that left her 'liberated' before she encountered side effects and was forced to stop after she experienced a gallbladder attack.

She detailed how taking the drug was 'great, it was liberating, freeing' yet she was forced to end her journey, although she has still managed to shed 3.4st. Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend' Gemma, who previously dated TOWIE co-star James Argent, shared a caption about her love life, reading: 'Woke up this morning and patted myself on the back... I've never had a bad looking boyfriend !!

X Always pulled a sort and that really hit today' Gemma, who previously dated TOWIE co-star James Argent, shared a caption about her love life, reading: 'Woke up this morning and patted myself on the back... I've never had a bad looking boyfriend !! X Always pulled a sort and that really hit today #beyourownsunshine guys the swim suit was from @evansclothing'.

Gemma recently starred in I'm A Celeb All Stars, which was pre-filmed in South Africa before airing in April, during which she spoke about her weight loss... Explaining how the drug curbed her appetite, she said: 'When I was first doing it, me and Rami went for a Turkish, and in my whole life, if a bread basket went down, oh mate, there's nothing like a bread basket... Do you know how weird it was for me to sit there.

Have the bread in front of me and not want it. Can you imagine how bizarre that was for him, because normally I would want it. It was great, it was liberating. I had freedom...

I didn't want that bread, but that was in the very beginning. However, Gemma continued: 'So when I moved up through the doses, I ended up going up to 15 on it, 15mg, and then that is when a few weeks later I got the pain. But I'm big anyway, I mean, I could lose three stone and probably wouldn't be that different. I've done everything.

Everything. I've done every diet from the cake boss to the Beyonce to the cabbage soup to the egg diet. But it depends on your body. Like, what works for you and you don't work for me.

Gemma previously dated James Argent pictured in 2012 Gemma recently revealed her jungle weight-loss after surviving on a diet of of rice and beans on I'm A Celebrity All Stars during which she discussed her Ozempic use But fortunately you know I am with someone that loves me exactly as I am. He knew me years ago he knows me today two pound up two pound dow





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Gemma Collins Weight Loss Ozempic Swimsuit Snap TOWIE James Argent I'm A Celeb All Stars Rami Hawash

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