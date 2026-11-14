Gemma Collins Shares Grief Journey After Mother Joan Dies on Wedding Eve

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins opens up about the loss of her mother Joan and her own health struggles, revealing Joan passed away just one day before their scheduled wedding.

Gemma Collins has publicly detailed the profound emotional toll of bereavement following the passing of her mother, Joan Collins, which occurred in late July. The forty-five-year-old reality television personality, best known for her tenure on The Only Way Is Essex, utilized her social media platforms to articulate the difficulty of navigating recent months without her parent by her side.

Joan Collins passed away on July 29 at the age of seventy. This tragic event took place exactly one month after she was hospitalized with pneumonia for the second time within a six-month period. The timing of her death was particularly devastating for Gemma, as it occurred just twenty-four hours before her planned wedding to long-term partner Rami Hawash.

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Coping Mechanisms During November

Collins recently took to Instagram to share a video taken during a morning dog walk in November. In the clip, she explained that these quiet walks are becoming a vital part of her healing process. She described how the fresh air and the sound of leaves underfoot provide her with necessary mental space to breathe and process her loss.

She emphasized that she is choosing to heal at her own pace rather than rushing through the grief. Collins noted that while the pain is intense, allowing herself gentle days and time outside helps alleviate some of the heavy emotional burden she has been carrying since the summer.

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Health Struggles Complicate Bereavement

Beyond her emotional state, Collins revealed that her physical health has deteriorated significantly over the last few weeks. She disclosed on social media that she has been battling a kidney infection, the flu, and a chest infection simultaneously. She described these recent weeks as a period where her body needed to release accumulated stress and illness.

To combat these health issues, the Essex star listed several therapeutic activities she intends to pursue. She mentioned utilizing hot tubs, saunas, steam walks, and consuming ginger shots as methods to restore her energy levels. She explicitly asked her followers for healing energy, highlighting the compounded physical and emotional strain she is currently enduring.

Wedding Plans Disrupted by Tragedy

The intersection of bereavement and nuptial planning created a chaotic final week for Collins. She revealed to fellow housemates on ITV's Big Brother in October that her mother's health declined rapidly just before their ceremony. Collins explained that she was meant to marry the businessman, whom she has dated on and off since 2011, on a Thursday.

With her mother passing away on the Wednesday, Collins described the situation as a rush that would not have gone down well. She humorously noted that she had ordered her wedding dress from Shein, but admitted that proceeding with the celebration amid such immediate grief would have felt inappropriate. The couple had previously gotten engaged for a third time during a getaway to the Maldives in February 2024.

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Tributes and Community Support

Since announcing the loss on July 29, Collins has received a wave of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Her friends, including the musical duo Jedward, commented on her posts with messages about the spiritual healing power of nature. Many other followers expressed their sympathy, sending hugs and stating that they completely understood her need for space and time.

In her initial announcement, Collins shared a black-and-white photograph of her mother as a young woman. She wrote a heartfelt caption describing Joan as an amazing woman who gave her forty-five years of life, strength, and memories. She concluded by stating that while the house will never sound the same, her mother's voice and smile remain woven into every corner of her life.