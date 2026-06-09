Gemma Collins' Mum Rushed to Hospital with Pneumonia

Gemma Collins' mum has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia, with the reality TV icon expressing her worry and concern for her mother's health.

Gemma Collins ' mum has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia. The reality TV icon, 45, admitted she has struggled to sleep as she is worried about Joan's battle with the infection, which she was previously hospitalised with in December.

Gemma Collins' mum, Joan, has been in and out of hospital due to pneumonia, with the reality TV icon expressing her worry and concern for her mother's health. In a recent Instagram post, Gemma shared a photo of Joan in her hospital bed, stating that she is on the mend.

The Only Way Is Essex legend, Gemma Collins, has been open about her own health issues, including her experience with Ozempic, a weight loss medication that left her with side effects. Gemma recently starred in I'm A Celeb All Stars, where she spoke about her weight loss journey and how Ozempic curbed her appetite.

However, she had to stop taking the medication due to side effects, including a gallbladder attack. Gemma's mum, Joan, has been hospitalised multiple times due to pneumonia, including in 2025 and 2020, with Gemma expressing her worry and concern for her mother's health. The health scares have left Gemma fearing the worst, with her mother being in intensive care in 2024 after she stopped breathing.

Despite the health issues, Gemma remains positive and has spoken about how her partner loves her exactly as she is, regardless of her weight





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Gemma Collins Mum Pneumonia Hospital Ozempic Weight Loss Health Issues

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