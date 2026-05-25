Gemma Collins' Latest Racy Snap and Weight Loss Journey

Gemma Collins, a reality TV legend, shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram, showcasing her sensational weight loss. She spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend' in her accompanying caption.

Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday. The reality TV legend, 45, posed up a storm in a keyhole swimsuit in a tiger print which made the most of her slimmed-down physique .

In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend'. Her latest racy snap comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey that left her 'liberated' before she encountered side effects and was forced to stop after she experienced a gallbladder attack.

She detailed how taking the drug was 'great, it was liberating, freeing' yet she was forced to end her journey, although she has still managed to shed 3.4st. Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday. In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend'





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Gemma Collins Weight Loss Ozempic Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE

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Gemma Collins' continued journey towards body positivity and confidenceGemma Collins, a star from the TV show 'TOWIE', continues to inspire with her weight loss story. She shared two posts on Instagram, one encouraging fans to wear their swimsuits and embrace their confidence, and the other addressing the misconception that confidence needs to be perfect. Gemma received backlash for appearing in an educational video with the Education Secretary, but she held strong, emphasizing her experience in caring for SEND children and inviting all to embrace their unique journey towards confidence and self-love.

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Gemma Collins' Body Confidence Post and Weight Loss JourneyGemma Collins, a TOWIE star, has been sharing her impressive weight loss journey on social media. She has shed 3.5st thanks to weight loss jabs and has been showcasing her stunning curves in various swimsuits. In a recent post, she encouraged fans to feel confident in their bodies and wear swimsuits, regardless of their size. She also shared her thoughts on body confidence and the importance of self-love.

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Gemma Collins' continued journey towards body positivity and confidenceGemma Collins, a star from the TV show 'TOWIE', continues to inspire with her weight loss story. She shared two posts on Instagram, one encouraging fans to wear their swimsuits and embrace their confidence, and the other addressing the misconception that confidence needs to be perfect. Gemma received backlash for appearing in an educational video with the Education Secretary, but she held strong, emphasizing her experience in caring for SEND children and inviting all to embrace their unique journey towards confidence and self-love.

Read more »

Gemma Collins Shares Swimsuit Photo and Boasts About Her Weight Loss JourneyReality TV legend Gemma Collins has shared a swimsuit photo on Instagram, showcasing her weight loss progress. In the post, Collins talks about her 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend' and how Ozempic helped her lose weight, but she had to stop taking the medication due to side effects.

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