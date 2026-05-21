The star of Essex has hit back at her doubters, explaining that she did not receive any payment for taking part in the video and insists she has personal experience of the issue.

Gemma Collins hits back at trolls, insists she has experience dealing with SEND children. An appearance by the reality TV star at the Department for Education (DfE) set tongues wagging.

Gemma Collins sparked confusion after appearing in an advert which sparked widespread confusion over her connection with the education reforms. Although the video went viral, it was unclear why Collins was involved, as parents of SEND children questioned whether she was the right choice for such a promotion. The release of several videos on her Instagram account clarified that she is not being paid for this and that she has personal experience with SEND children.

The post stated that she understands more than people think and that provision for SEND children is a topic close to her heart





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Celebrity Reality TV Star Dfe Bridget Phillipson Education Reforms SEND Children Viral Video Insists She Has Personal Experience With SEND Provision For SEND Children Topic Close To Her Heart Video Expanded Reach Joy And Fun

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