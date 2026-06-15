Gemma Collins Candidly Discusses Perimenopause Struggles and Fertility Journey

Reality TV star Gemma Collins shares her personal battle with perimenopause, detailing memory lapses and the emotional toll, while also opening up about her fertility challenges and future wedding plans with fiancé Rami Hawash.

Gemma Collins , the 45-year-old reality star, has opened up about her experiences with perimenopause, describing it as a challenging phase marked by significant memory issues, including losing two sets of car keys within a week.

In a candid social media post, she expressed frustration and a sense of disorientation, noting that her usual sharp mind feels clouded, making everyday tasks difficult. She shared a 'filter-free' video showcasing her fresh-faced appearance, crediting a recent facial for her glowing complexion. Collins first revealed her perimenopause status in November, explaining that she felt 'a bit off' with symptoms like itchy ears and unusual fatigue.

After seeking help from the specialist Voy menopause care team and consulting with Dr. Sally, she underwent a home blood test kit and felt a profound sense of relief and support. She emphasized the importance of listening to one's body and encouraged other women not to feel alone, praising the medical team for making her feel heard. According to the NHS, perimenopause involves menopausal symptoms while periods continue, with menopause confirmed after 12 months without a period.

Common mental health symptoms include mood swings, memory problems, and concentration issues, while physical symptoms range from hot flushes and sleep disturbances to headaches, muscle aches, skin changes, and reduced libido. Collins has also been transparent about her struggles with fertility, having endured multiple miscarriages and a termination following the diagnosis of an intersex baby. She suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and has a low anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) level, indicating a limited egg reserve.

Despite these challenges, she and her fiancé Rami Hawash are exploring options such as surrogacy and fostering, with her own mother having been fostered. The couple, engaged last year, plans three distinct weddings: a main ceremony in the UK, an overseas event, and a formal gathering for close family and friends





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Gemma Collins Perimenopause Memory Loss Fertility Miscarriage PCOS Menopause Symptoms Voy Care Dr Sally Rami Hawash Wedding Plans Surrogacy Fostering TOWIE

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