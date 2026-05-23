Gemma Collins' Body Confidence Post and Weight Loss Journey

Gemma Collins, a TOWIE star, has been sharing her impressive weight loss journey on social media. She has shed 3.5st thanks to weight loss jabs and has been showcasing her stunning curves in various swimsuits. In a recent post, she encouraged fans to feel confident in their bodies and wear swimsuits, regardless of their size. She also shared her thoughts on body confidence and the importance of self-love.

Gemma Collins continued to showcase her impressive weight-loss as she soaked up the Bank Holiday sunshine on Saturday. The TOWIE star, 46, who has shed 3.5st thanks to weight loss jabs, slipped into a strapless pink swimsuit for a body confidence post.

She displayed her gorgeous curves while posing on a sun lounger and completed the look with sandals and a pair of chic shades. Gemma captioned the snap: 'LOVING THE SUN, Wishing you all a lovely bank holiday Get your body in the sun, let your soul exhale' 'Body confidence isn’t a size, it’s an energy. Own your glow, take up space, wear the swimsuit, dive in the pool, laugh louder, live softer'.

Before adding: 'The sun was never asking for perfection… only presence'. Gemma Collin showed off her 3.5st weight loss as she wowed in a pink swimsuit while preaching about body confidence on Saturday. On Friday Gemma slipped into another pink swimsuit for a similarly empowering post, encouraging fans to also feel confident in swimwear this summer. She beamed for the camera in the stylish bather which she wore with gold jewellery and a pair of oversized shades.

Gemma penned 'Wear the swimsuit darlings … Your body is not here to apologise. It’s here to live, to swim, to laugh, to glow in the sunshine and take up every inch of joy it deserves'.

'Wear the swimsuit. Take the photo. Walk the beach. Dive in anyway.

Confidence is not a dress size, it’s an energy. And the most beautiful thing anyone can wear is self love with zero permission NEEDED'. Just hours earlier Gemma found herself slapped with a parking ticket on her £100K Land Rover after enjoying lunch with pals in Woodford, Essex. She turned heads as she emerged from the restaurant in a garish River Island co-ord which boasted a neon floral print.

The stunner showed off her incredible body transformation (right 2024). On Friday Gemma slipped into another pink swimsuit for a similarly empowering post, encouraging fans to also feel confident in swimwear this summer. Gemma completed the look with pink flip flops, shades and leopard print handbag while strolling over to discover the fine on her windscreen.

It hasn't been the best week for the reality TV favourite after receiving backlash for her appearance in an advert with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in which the pair met to discuss education reforms. Gemma soon hit back at trolls and said she was 'honoured' to record a video about caring for SEND children as she insisted it is a 'topic close to my heart'.

The clip - seemingly designed to take advantage of a The Devil Wears Prada trend -saw Gemma arrive at the Department for Education and ask staff: 'Right. What are we doing to help the children?

' before being shown into the minister's office. Despite it going viral, she received widespread confusion over the video, as parents of SEND children questioned whether she was the right choice for such a promotion. But Gemma has hit back at critics, saying she did not receive any payment for taking part and insisting she does have experience of the issue. She cryptically said it is something she has been 'dealing with', adding that 'all will become clear'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gemma Collins TOWIE Weight Loss Swimsuits Body Confidence Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson SEND Children The Devil Wears Prada Trend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gemma Collins Hits Back at Trolls, Insists She Has Experience Dealing with SEND ChildrenThe star of Essex has hit back at her doubters, explaining that she did not receive any payment for taking part in the video and insists she has personal experience of the issue.

Read more »

Gemma Collins Poses in a Pink Cut-Out Swimsuit for an Empowering Instagram PostGemma Collins, known for her appearances on the reality TV show TOWIE, shared a stunning Instagram post on Friday, promoting confidence and self-love. She emphasized that confidence is not determined by dress size and encouraged her fans to wear swimsuits confidently.

Read more »

Gemma Collins Poses in a Pink Cut-Out Swimsuit for an Empowering Instagram PostGemma Collins, known for her appearances on the reality TV show TOWIE, shared a stunning Instagram post on Friday, promoting confidence and self-love. She emphasized that confidence is not determined by dress size and encouraged her fans to wear swimsuits confidently.

Read more »

Gemma Collins' continued journey towards body positivity and confidenceGemma Collins, a star from the TV show 'TOWIE', continues to inspire with her weight loss story. She shared two posts on Instagram, one encouraging fans to wear their swimsuits and embrace their confidence, and the other addressing the misconception that confidence needs to be perfect. Gemma received backlash for appearing in an educational video with the Education Secretary, but she held strong, emphasizing her experience in caring for SEND children and inviting all to embrace their unique journey towards confidence and self-love.

Read more »