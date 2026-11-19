Gemma Chan says she's 'flattered' by fans wanting her to play a Bond Girl.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star tells me that she’s aware that fans have been dream-casting her as a Bond Girl.at the DGA in West Hollywood.

“It’s an iconic franchise, and I’m very excited that things are moving forward with it now. ”Taylor Swift’s Canceled Vienna Concerts Due to Thwarted Terrorist Plot to Be Subject of Documentary Bond Girl speculation is already being shaken and stirred into a frenzy now that Amazon MGM finally announced that Robert Pattinson is the new.

Also read Hunter Schafer Named Top Pick for Next James Bond Girl by Magazine

The 40-year-old “Twilight” alum will star in his first 007 film with Denis Villeneuve at the helm, a script by Steven Knight and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.on Nov. 16.

“Gemma Chan is technically already part of the Bond universe. In the video game ‘007 First Light,’ she plays Dr. Selina Tan, a brilliant academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning 00 status,”’s Clayton Davis wrote.

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“Now make it canon on the big screen. The British star of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Eternals’ and ‘The Creator’ has the cool authority this franchise runs on, whether she’s behind a desk at Vauxhall Cross or across a baccarat table in Macau. She’d make a natural new M or the next Vesper.

” Others on the list include Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Chase Infiniti, Florence Pugh, Marion Cotillard, Adria Arjona, Lily James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Isabela Merced, Inde Navarrette, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and more.

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