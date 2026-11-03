Gemma Chan Addresses Industry Pushback on Diversity at Josephine Screening

Gemma Chan discusses the brutal state of the film industry and diversity pushback during a London screening of her new film Josephine with Dominic Cooper.

Gemma Chan appeared at a London screening for her upcoming film Josephine on Tuesday, wearing a sequined Burberry dress with a thigh-high slit. The 43-year-old actress attended the Curzon Mayfair event alongside her partner Dominic Cooper, who she has been dating since 2018. The star has been open about the challenges facing modern cinema, describing the current environment as brutal due to a pushback against diversity initiatives.

Josine Film Plot And Cast Details

Gemma Chan stars opposite Channing Tatum in the new movie Josephine, which follows a character named Josephine. The plot centers on the titular character who battles fear and paranoia after witnessing a brutal assault when she was just eight years old. The screening in London highlighted the film's dramatic themes and Chan's leading role in this new cinematic project.

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Chan Discusses Diversity Pushback

The actress shared her thoughts on the state of the film industry while chatting with PORTER magazine. She stated that there is a certain pushback against diversity but expressed optimism about audiences returning to cinemas. Chan noted that despite the difficult times for the industry, she believes there is still hope for diverse storytelling to reach wide audiences through traditional theatrical releases.

Upcoming Anna May Wong Biopic

Gemma Chan will soon star as Anna May Wong in an upcoming biopic. The film is adapted from Graham Russell Gao Hodges' 2012 biography titled Anna May Wong: From Laundryman's Daughter to Hollywood Legend. First announced in 2022, the project honors the first Chinese-American movie star who faced intense institutional racism. Wong is most known for her roles in classic films like Piccadilly in 1929 and Shanghai Express in 1932.

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Crazy Rich Asians Sequel Speculation

Chan also opened up about the potential return of Crazy Rich Asians, which she starred in as Astrid Leong in 2018. She mentioned that there is so much material in Kevin Kwan's books that a wealth of things could be explored. Chan noted that Astrid's story is very much not complete and is just the beginning of her character arc, leaving fans wondering if a sequel or spin-off is in the works.

Chan Career And Personal Life

Gemma Chan began her career as Ruth in the university sitcom Fresh Meat before achieving global success in major Hollywood films. Her credits include Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Marvel films, The Creator, The Boy and the Heron, and Don't Worry Darling. In her personal life, she dated Jack Whitehall from 2011 to 2017. She later began dating Dominic Cooper, and the couple now lives together in London. Chan was also one of 15 women chosen by Meghan Markle to appear on the cover of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue.