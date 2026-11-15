Gemma Arterton Stars in Secret Service Premiering on MGM+ November 22 2026

Gemma Arterton leads the espionage thriller Secret Service, based on Tom Bradby's book, as it debuts on MGM+ and international markets in November 2026.

Gemma Arterton takes the lead role in the new espionage thriller Secret Service, which prepares for its official United States debut this month. The series marks a significant expansion for the British production, following its premiere at the Italian Global Series Festival and its subsequent broadcast on the U.K. network ITV1 in April. The first episode of the show attracted 3.9 million viewers during its initial run in the United Kingdom. This successful launch sets the stage for a broader international rollout that targets audiences across multiple continents.

Secret Service Cast and Production Details

The series is adapted from the novel Secret Service by Tom Bradby, who collaborated with Jemma Kennedy on the screenplay. James Marsh and Farren Blackburn share directorial duties for the project, bringing their distinct visual styles to the political intrigue. Gail Egan, Andrea Calderwood, Tom Bradby, and Chloe Sizer serve as executive producers for the show. The ensemble cast features prominent British actors including Rafe Spall, Aoife Hinds, Amaka Okafor, and Avi Nash. Alex Kingston, Mark Stanley, Roger Allam, Alma Prelec, and Khalid Abdalla also appear in key supporting roles throughout the series.

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Plot Details and Gemma Arterton Character

Arterton portrays Kate Henderson, a senior MI6 officer and head of the Russia Desk. The plot centers on her covert investigation into a Russian plot to infiltrate the British Cabinet ahead of a critical leadership election. Henderson uncovers evidence suggesting that a senior U.K. politician is acting as a Russian asset. The narrative follows her efforts to navigate complex political loyalties and international threats while preparing for personal sacrifice. Her mission is to expose the traitor before her career collapses along with the investigation.

Release Schedule and Global Distribution

The show will premiere on the streaming service MGM+ next week on November 22 2026. The broadcast will air at 10/9c for viewers in the United States and Canada. This date marks the official expansion of the series into new markets beyond its original U.K. debut. Audiences in Latin America and Italy will also gain access to the series on this date. The timing allows the production to capitalize on the positive reception it received during its initial European run.

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Gemma Arterton Career Context

Arterton first gained widespread recognition for her role as Bond girl Strawberry Fields in the 2008 film Quantum of Solace. That performance earned her the Empire Award for Best Newcomer and established her as a leading talent in the industry. She has since delivered acclaimed performances across stage, television, and blockbuster cinema. Her filmography includes major titles such as Clash of the Titans, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. She also appeared in The King's Man, demonstrating her versatility in action-oriented genres.

International Festival and Network Performance

Before reaching American screens, the series had a successful run on international platforms. It premiered at the Italian Global Series Festival, where it likely garnered critical attention from industry professionals. The subsequent broadcast on ITV1 in the United Kingdom proved to be a commercial success for the channel. The 3.9 million viewership for the first episode indicates strong audience interest in the espionage genre. This performance provides a solid foundation for the upcoming MGM+ launch and international distribution strategy.