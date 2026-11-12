Gemini Data Shows Zcash Plunges 22.67% as Major Crypto Assets Crash Together

Gemini exchange data reveals Zcash leads the market sell-off with a 22.67 percent drop, while XRP and Ethereum also suffer significant losses in the ongoing crypto downturn.

Zcash (ZEC) has emerged as the worst-performing major cryptocurrency among a selection of key assets, plummeting 22.67 percent over the past seven days. The privacy-focused token suffered the steepest decline as reported by the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. This sharp contraction in value highlights the severity of the current downturn affecting the broader digital asset sector.

The exchange shared these specific performance metrics on the social media platform X to illustrate the extent of the ongoing sell-off. The data reveals that altcoins have been hit significantly harder than other asset classes. Zcash leads this list of losers, marking a dramatic reversal from its previous market momentum and erasing recent gains for investors.

Also read Gemini Reports Bitcoin Cash Leads 2026 Altcoin Losses at 61.76%

XRP, the digital asset associated with Ripple, lost 18.89 percent of its value over the same weekly period. This positions XRP as the second-largest loser among the assets tracked by Gemini. The magnitude of this drop is particularly notable given that XRP remains one of the top cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization. Investors holding these major assets have seen substantial reductions in their portfolio values.

Ethereum (ETH), the world's second-largest crypto asset by market value, also faced a heavy sell-off. The token recorded a 13.98 percent decrease over the seven-day observation window. Despite its position as a leading infrastructure platform for decentralized applications, Ethereum was not immune to the widespread negative market sentiment. The simultaneous decline of these large-cap assets indicates a pervasive lack of confidence across the industry.

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Beyond the top three losers, several other tokens recorded double-digit percentage drops during this market bloodbath. Ethena, known by its ticker ENA, saw its value fall by 16.68 percent. This places Ethena as the third-worst performer on the list provided by the exchange. The consistent downward pressure across various sectors of the market underscores the severity of the current financial environment.

Pump.fun (PUMP) also entered the list of significant losers with a 15.60 percent drop over the past week. Decentralized exchange token Uniswap (UNI) experienced a 13.82 percent decline over the same timeframe. Additionally, Hyperliquid, tracked as HYPE, dropped by 12.92 percent. The data confirms that every single one of the seven assets shared by Gemini fell by more than 12 percent.

This uniformity in negative performance underscores the breadth of the ongoing crypto market turmoil. The data from Gemini provides a clear snapshot of the risks involved in the current trading environment. Market participants are closely monitoring these trends to determine potential bottoms or further downside risks in the coming weeks.

The current downturn stands in stark contrast to the performance of Zcash in earlier periods. The privacy-centric cryptocurrency had previously attracted significant attention from investors. It experienced a stellar rally that drew considerable interest throughout 2026. However, the recent sharp correction has erased much of those recent gains.

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The heavy losses suggest that liquidity may be draining from the altcoin sector. Smaller cap and specialized tokens like Zcash and Hyperliquid are particularly vulnerable during such market phases. Traders are now reassessing the viability of holding high-volatility assets as the market continues to react to broader economic pressures.